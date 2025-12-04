Throwback: When Vladimir Putin Praised Bollywood, 'We Love Indian Cinema & Have A Separate Channel For It' | VIDEO | X

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to step down in India on Thursday for his two-day state visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for a private dinner, mirroring the gesture the Russian President made when he hosted PM Modi during the latter's visit to Moscow last year. As this marks Putin's first trip to India, since Russia's war with Ukraine started in 2022, let's take a throwback at what the Russian president said about his love for Bollywood films.

On October 18, Vladimir Putin lauded Bollywood movies and announced that he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a possible boost to the Indian industry in Russia at the then BRICS Summit in 2024. Speaking to the international press, the Russian president claimed that Indian films are more well-liked there than those from any other BRICS nation.

Bollywood and operations in a few other industries, like automotive and pharmaceutical, needed to be reviewed moving ahead, the Russian president added during the news conference. Putin also said Russia had a channel dedicated to playing Bollywood films day and night.

“Cinema products and the film industry are a part of the economy, and are to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market,” Putin said.

❗️Putin: 'We Love Indian Cinema' - 🇷🇺 President Reveals How Popular 🇮🇳 Films Are In Russia pic.twitter.com/GSFPS454h8 — RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 2, 2025

In another recent instance, at the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, saying it continues to enjoy massive popularity in Russia. “We love Indian cinema,” Putin said, stressing ties extending beyond politics and diplomacy to cultural and humanitarian connections.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to land in New Delhi for a tightly timed 27-hour visit, take a look above at the schedule. According to reports, the engagement will be short but strategically significant as both sides will look to reinforce a relationship that Russia calls a “special and privileged strategic partnership”.