Vladimir Putin's High Stakes 27-Hour India Visit: From Dinner At PM Modi's House To Bilateral Talks — Here's His Full Itinerary | ANI

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening (December 4) for a tightly-scheduled 27-hour official visit, marking his first trip to India in four years and the first since the Ukraine conflict began.

According to reports, the engagement will be short but strategically significant as both sides will look to reinforce a relationship that Russia calls a “special and privileged strategic partnership”.

As per reports, here's what's in Putin's India itinerary:

Thursday

• Around 6:30 pm: Arrival in New Delhi

• Straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence for a one to one dinner meeting

• Around 8:30 pm: Returns to hotel for the night

Friday

• Around 11:00 am: Meeting with the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan

• Visit to Rajghat for approximately 30 minutes

• Moves to Hyderabad House for engagements through the afternoon

• Around 2:00 pm: Lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi

• Just before lunch: Expected press statement

• Post lunch: Visit to Bharat Mandapam

• Evening: Attends RT TV launch

• Around 7:30 pm: Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan

• Departure shortly after, concluding the 27-hour-visit

According to reports, the interactions at Hyderabad House are likely to focus on bilateral cooperation across key sectors, with both sides looking to sustain momentum despite global turbulence.

Strategic Significance For Both Nations

For India, the visit comes at a moment when the government is balancing strategic autonomy, managing pressure from Western capitals and relying on Russia for defence supplies, crude oil and fertilisers. For Russia, the trip offers a chance to consolidate ties with one of its most stable long-term partners and discuss new economic arrangements amid sanctions and a fast changing global order.

The Kremlin has repeatedly spoken about the depth of the relationship. During a briefing in New Delhi, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia has stood “shoulder to shoulder” with India through major phases of nation building and that this continuity remains central to Moscow’s foreign policy.

Indian officials said that the summit mechanism, which began with Putin’s first visit in 2000, has helped preserve diplomatic momentum. This year marks the 23rd edition of the format.