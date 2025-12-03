Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni Tai having a conversation with her son. After a disagreement between them, Rajni Tai insists that he should get married soon so that his life can get back on track.

Meanwhile, the builder arrives at Rajni's cabin to discuss the profit-sharing terms for the Purvichaya redevelopment plan. During the discussion, Rajni Tai demands a 50% profit share in order to approve the project.

On the other hand, Anupama informs her Dance Ranis that Ishani will help them learn the ramp walk. They also share that they have received an invitation from a big company, where they will launch Pari's brand, and the Dance Ranis will perform a fashion show for the launch. Anupama then asks Jaspreet and Ani Tai to set aside their fight.

As the Dance Ranis hesitate, Anupama reassures them that everyone is beautiful and that beauty has no definition based on age, weight, or color.

Ishani then begins teaching everyone how to walk the ramp. Anupama prays to God for the success of the fashion show.

Elsewhere, Prem supports Rahi as she attends her college classes. Rahi is excited to meet new students and begin her studies. The class teacher appears to be interested in her, as he is secretly seen admiring her.

Towards the end of the episode, Anupama and Bharti are seen discussing marriage. This leads Anupama to wonder whether Rajni's son could be a good match for Bharti. The promo then shows Anupama urging Rajni Tai to fix the broken road in her chawl. Meanwhile, Rajni's PA informs her about a meeting with Gaurav Gandhi. This shocks Anupama, making her question whether she heard the name correctly.