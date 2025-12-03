 Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis

In today's episode of Anupamaa (Wednesday), Anupama is seen preparing to launch Pari's brand. To make it special, she plans a fashion show, with Ishani training the Dance Ranis in ramp walking. After some hesitation, everyone eventually agrees to take part.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni Tai having a conversation with her son. After a disagreement between them, Rajni Tai insists that he should get married soon so that his life can get back on track.

Meanwhile, the builder arrives at Rajni's cabin to discuss the profit-sharing terms for the Purvichaya redevelopment plan. During the discussion, Rajni Tai demands a 50% profit share in order to approve the project.

On the other hand, Anupama informs her Dance Ranis that Ishani will help them learn the ramp walk. They also share that they have received an invitation from a big company, where they will launch Pari's brand, and the Dance Ranis will perform a fashion show for the launch. Anupama then asks Jaspreet and Ani Tai to set aside their fight.

Read Also
'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead...
article-image

As the Dance Ranis hesitate, Anupama reassures them that everyone is beautiful and that beauty has no definition based on age, weight, or color.

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App
'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers
Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbecue Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces
Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbecue Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces

Ishani then begins teaching everyone how to walk the ramp. Anupama prays to God for the success of the fashion show.

Elsewhere, Prem supports Rahi as she attends her college classes. Rahi is excited to meet new students and begin her studies. The class teacher appears to be interested in her, as he is secretly seen admiring her.

Towards the end of the episode, Anupama and Bharti are seen discussing marriage. This leads Anupama to wonder whether Rajni's son could be a good match for Bharti. The promo then shows Anupama urging Rajni Tai to fix the broken road in her chawl. Meanwhile, Rajni's PA informs her about a meeting with Gaurav Gandhi. This shocks Anupama, making her question whether she heard the name correctly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance...

Shehbaz Badesha REACTS To Calling Bigg Boss 'Unfair' During Captaincy Task: 'Mera Thoda Aggression...

Shehbaz Badesha REACTS To Calling Bigg Boss 'Unfair' During Captaincy Task: 'Mera Thoda Aggression...

VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation At Rajkot's Crystal Mall During ‘Lalo’ Film Promotion; Manager...

VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation At Rajkot's Crystal Mall During ‘Lalo’ Film Promotion; Manager...

Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him...

Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him...

Singer Stebin Ben To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon In Udaipur In January 2026, Months After...

Singer Stebin Ben To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon In Udaipur In January 2026, Months After...