 Shehbaz Badesha REACTS To Calling Bigg Boss 'Unfair' During Captaincy Task: 'Mera Thoda Aggression Nikal Gaya...' - EXCLUSIVE
Shehbaz Badesha, recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, reacted to being called ‘unfair’ during the captaincy task where Gaurav Khanna chose his own captaincy over securing rations for all, angering contestants. Defending himself, Shehbaz told Free Press Journal, "Meri taraf se bahut badi galti ho gayi… jo maine galat bola… I am sorry."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 just days before the grand finale. reacted to being called 'unfair' during a captaincy task after Gaurav Khann was given a crucial choice to either make himself captain and nominate all housemates or choose Shehbaz as captain and secure full ration for everyone, and when Gaurav chose the captaincy, ending the task and angering several contestants, Shehbaz retorted that they might as well declare Gaurav the winner and even swore on his sister that he would walk out of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehbaz said, "Meri taraf se bahut badi galti ho gayi thi. Jo show maine itne time se itna manifest kiya tha, uske baare mein maine aise bol diya, toh mera thoda sa aggression nikal gaya. Jab bande par beetti hai tab nikal jaata hai. Main bahar aakar bhi Bigg Boss se sorry bola hoon. Bigg Boss ne mujhe unke ghar mein rehne ka itna bada platform diya hai. Thank you, Bigg Boss. Jo maine galat bola, jo hai bhi woh galat hai… and I am sorry."

(I made a very big mistake. The show I had been manifesting for so long… I ended up speaking about it in that way, and some of my aggression came out. When someone goes through something, it happens. Even after coming out, I apologised to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss gave me such a big platform and allowed me to stay in their house. Thank you, Bigg Boss. What I said was wrong, it really was wrong, and I am sorry.)

On Using Sidharth Shukla's Name For Votes

Talking about the incident where he was heard saying Sidharth’s fans will save him even if he gets nominated, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant said people mistook it for him using Sidharth’s name for fame. He said, "I had no idea all this was happening outside. I had a very good bond with Sidharth (Shukla). Everyone was talking about their PR inside the house but honestly, all my initial fan following on Instagram is because of Sidharth & Shehnaaz because I was nothing back then.

He added, "I meant it that way. I meant that they love me and they’ll support me but the way it was shown outside was wrong. If people want to take in the wrong way then be it. My bond with him is from my heart and he will always be in my heart."

