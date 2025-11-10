Shehnaaz Gill Reveals How Sidharth Shukla's Death Changed Her Life: 'Usne Mujhe Bohot Maturity Di...'

Photo Via: Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 13, shared a close bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she met on the show. Their friendship was one of the most talked-about relationships in the show and was deeply loved by the audience. Shukla tragically passed away on September 2, 2021, from a heart attack at the age of 40, and his close friend Shehnaaz was among those most affected.

Shehnaaz Gill Reveals How Sidharth Shukla's Death Changed Her Life

After his death, Shehnaaz avoided talking about Sidharth. However, years later, she opened up about how his death completely changed her life. On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Shehnaaz said, "Sidharth (Shukla) ne mujhe bohot maturity deke gaye hai. Jab woh sab kuch hua (Sidharth's death), uske baad mein mature ho gayi hoon. Nahi toh mein wahi Bigg Boss wali hoti, kisi duniya ki parwah nahi, kuch nahi."

She shared that it's not that the girl who was in Bigg Boss 13 hasn't struggled in her life, she has struggled and suffered. Earlier, she was a carefree girl who hadn't experienced anything like this.

Shehnaaz Gill Says She Has Changed A Lot Since Bigg Boss 13

Furthermore, Shehnaaz shared that sometimes Bigg Boss 13 reels appear on her Instagram, and she often thinks, "Mein kya thi? Mein aise thi?" She said that she has changed a lot since Bigg Boss and has learned a lot in life. Earlier, she was a carefree soul who would do anything without thinking, speak whatever came to her mind, and follow her heart.

Shehnaaz added, "Ab mein sochne lag gayi hoon ki yeh wali ladki kitni khush thi, bas jo tha, ussi time react kar deti thi. Woh alag insaan thi, bohot alag insaan thi. Zindagi apne aap badal gayi, aur mere bhai ne bhi mujhe badal diya. Mein toh Chandigarh jaane wali thi wapas, lekin usne kaha 'Nahi jaana hai' aur saara management Bombay mein kar diya. Mujhe kuch pata nahi tha. Meine apne aap par kaam kiya, groom kiya, aur looks pe kaam kiya."

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, in which she plays a dual role alongside Nirmal Rishi and Udaybir Sandhu.