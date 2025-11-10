Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery

Instagram: Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, and reportedly, he has been put on ventilator support. Fans of the Sholay actor started praying for his speedy recovery on social media.

A fan tweeted, "Bollywood ke diggaj abhineta Dharmendra Mumbai ke Breach Candy hospital mein bharti... Halat naazuk! Eeshwar se Dharmendra ji ke jald svasth hone ki kaamana karte hain (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Actor Dharmendra on ventilator support, we're praying for you! (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Actor Dharmendra Deol on ventilator due to critical condition. Pray for his early recovery (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dharmendra Movies

Dharmendra started his acting career with the 1960 release Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In the 60s, 70s, and 80s, he ruled the big screens with his amazing performances in movies like Haqeeqat, Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and others.

After a gap of a few years, in 2023, he made his big screen comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which he played a very pivotal role. The movie also starred Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra Upcoming Movies

The veteran actor will next be seen in Ikkis, which is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role.

Dharmendra Not On Ventilator?

According to a report in the Indian Express, even though the veteran actor has been admitted to the hospital, he is not on a ventilator. A source told the portal, "The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week, but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital.”

Well, the reports of his health have surely shocked his fans, and everyone is praying for his speedy recovery.