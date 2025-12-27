'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch

Dhruv Rathee / Janhvi Kapoor | X / Instagram

A video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee about 'fake beauty' has become the talk of the town because he has used Janhvi Kapoor's before-and-after image on the thumbnail. Netizens are claiming that he is targeting Janhvi because she posted about Bangladeshi Hindus. Now, Rathee has shared a video in which he has revealed whether he has targeted Janhvi in his video or not.

At the start of the video, he reads a social media post which has a caption written on it, "Wake Up Hindus. Janhvi Kapoor posted for Bangladeshi Hindu & Dhruv Rathee made a video questioning her beauty."

Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?



Watch full video: https://t.co/xEdy3U616h pic.twitter.com/tlZNQy1D3i — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 27, 2025

Talking about the whole controversy, Rathee says, "Tumhe Bhagwan ne dimag diya hai, kyun nahi istemal karte iska? Matlab BJP ke IT cell wale jo post dalte rahenge, tum usse andhadhun yakeen karte rahoge. Pehli chiz toh jis din Janhvi Kapoor ne post daali, usi din maine aadhe ghante ka video dal diya. Kya yeh realistically possible hai? (God has given you a brain, why don't you use it? You'll blindly believe whatever the BJP's IT cell posts. Firstly, I posted a half-hour video the same day Janhvi Kapoor shared her post. Is that realistically possible?)"

He further added, "Dusra maine khud Bangladeshi Hindus ke upar reel banayi, toh main uss chiz ko lekar kyun criticise karunga? Main tum logo ki tarah nahi ho ke kisiko indirectly criticise karta. Main jo bolna hota hai mou pe bolta hoon. Naa main tumhare papa se darta aur naa hie main kisi Bollywood celebrity se darta (Secondly, I myself made a reel about Bangladeshi Hindus, so why would I criticise that? I'm not like you guys who criticise people indirectly. I say it on the face whatever I have to say. I'm not afraid of your father, and I'm not afraid of any Bollywood celebrity)."

Dhruv Rathee Reveals What Exactly His Video Is About

Rathee says, "Aur teesri sabse interesting chiz yeh hai ke yeh pura video plastic surgery ke upar hai, ke uska kya impact padhta hai society pe. Iss poore video mein maine Janhvi Kapoor se koi sawaal nahi kiya (And the third most interesting thing is that this entire video focuses on plastic surgery and its impact on society. I didn't ask Janhvi Kapoor any questions throughout the video)."

He further revealed that he has put Janhvi on the thumbnail because, among all the famous Bollywood actresses who have undergone surgeries, she is the one who has admitted it.

Well, Janhvi has till now not shared any statement about the whole controversy.