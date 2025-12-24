Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor Add Late Mother Sridevi's Miniature To Their Christmas Tree: Know What Other Ornaments It Features

Christmas feels a little extra magical when memories meet celebration, and that's exactly what happened inside the Kapoor home this festive season. Instead of simply decorating for the holidays, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor turned their Christmas tree into a sparkling scrapbook of love, nostalgia, and family stories.

Kapoor sisters honour late mother Sridevi this Christmas

A video shared by close friend Orry offered a peek into the heartwarming moment. While their tree was all decked up in stunning and sparkling ornaments, it was a delicate miniature believed to represent their late mother, Sridevi, placed lovingly beside one of their father, Boney Kapoor. Fans instantly recognised the thoughtful touch, reading it as a quiet tribute to the legendary actor.

Interestingly, there wasn't just the miniature of their parents. The tree also featured a figure of Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dressed in a mundu.

This wasn't just any tree; it was a personality-packed spectacle. From oversized red bows to quirky decor shaped like food items, clothing pieces, and even a 15-kg dumbbell ornament, the branches carried everything you could imagine. Trendy pieces, such as Happy Pill, Chill Pill, Botox, Matcha, and more, added humour and pop-culture flair.

Sharing the video, Orry captioned the post, “Christmas with the Kapoors,” adding, “And the best Christmas tree winner is 🎄.” Janhvi joined in the excitement, commenting, “I’m so proud of my tree,” to which Orry replied, “us all :)." Additional pictures from Orry’s stories showed friends and family huddled together, adjusting lights, hanging ornaments and sharing smiles.