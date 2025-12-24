Inside Mumbai's Most Aesthetic & Viral Cafe; Mokai In Bandra Is Trending for Its Christmas Decor & Feel-Good Vibes

Mokai |

This year at Mokai, Christmas is all about comfort, nostalgia and childhood joy. "As a child, I would have dreams to see buildings covered as teddy bears and this year I finally chose to make that dream come true," reveals Karreena Bulchandani, founder of Mokai.

The cafe has a teddy bear–inspired Christmas theme with elves holding gifts. There is also warm lighting, loads of ornaments and cozy elements to make the space feel like a hug.

"The idea was to create a festive setup that feels gentle, welcoming and joyful," shares Karreena. "Something that instantly brings a smile, no matter your age. The idea was to fulfil every person’s dream because everyone has an inner child. With our daily lives we just tend to forget them."

Mokai's teddy-bear theme decor |

The Christmas planning at Mokai started almost three months in advance. "For us, decor isn't just about putting things up — it has to align with the mood of the cafe, the guest experience, and the season. We spent time curating the theme, sourcing the right elements and ensuring it feels organic to Mokai rather than overdone," reveals the founder.

The actual installation took about 3–4 days, including styling, placement and lighting adjustments. Careful attention was paid to every detail, and every corner feels intentional and photo-worthy without losing the cafe’s warmth.

"The idea is to make the experience complete — where the food, drinks and decor all come together to celebrate Christmas at Mokai. We introduced Dubai Chocolate Bar Hot Chocolate in pure hazelnut and pistachio and tiramisu latte flavours for matcha and coffees. We’ve also done some collagen and Aswagandha coffees for people who want to sustain their healthy rituals," explains Karreena.

The cafe has seen a noticeable increase in footfall, longer table time, and a lot of organic traction on social media. "Guests are clicking pictures, tagging us, and coming specifically to experience the Christmas setup and menu — which tells us the effort has resonated. People literally wait for hours to get in but when they do and they see the effort gone in decor— there comes a slight smile that makes up 25 per cent and then our offerings and service do the remaining 75 per cent," she adds.