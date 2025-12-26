 'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi Kapoor In A Video About 'Fake Beauty'
Orry has slammed Dhruv Rathee for allegedly targeting his friend Janhvi Kapoor in a video about fake beauty. On Instagram, on a video, Orry commented, "She probably doesn't even know who he is (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Orry / Janhvi Kapoor / Dhruv Rathee | Instagram

On Thursday, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee shared a video in which he spoke about the fake beauty of celebrities. He revealed what kind of surgeries celebs go through and how it is affecting society. In the thumbnail of the video, he has used Janhvi Kapoor's before-and-after pictures, and this has not gone down well with her fans because they feel that Rathee is targeting the actress, as she posted about the Bangladesh mob-lynching incident.

Janhvi's very good friend, Orry, commented on a video on Instagram and slammed Rathee. He wrote, "She probably doesn't even know who he is."

Orry also called the YouTuber anti-nationalist, and wrote, "I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers (sic)."

Clearly, Orry is giving everyone friendship goals.

Dhruv Rathee Denies Targeting Janhvi Kapoor

The YouTuber tweeted, "Let’s ignore the fact that it takes days to make a video like that. Let’s also ignore the fact that I myself made a video in support of Dipu Chandra Das. The funny thing is where did I even “attack” Jahnvi specifically in that video? Nowhere (sic)."

When an X user asked why did he change the thumbnail picture from Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor, Rathee replied, "It's called A/B testing.. Youtube automatically selects the best performing thumbnail."

Till now, Janhvi has not yet shared anything about Dhruv's video.

Meanwhile, even Deepika Padukone fans are slamming Rathee as he has allegedly spoken about the actress doing the skin lightening treatment.

Dhruv Rathee Controversies

Dhruv Rathee and controversies go hand-in-hand. A few days ago, he had made it to the headlines for his video on Dhurandhar. Before the video was released, Rathee had tweeted, "It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;)"

Well, his video on Dhurandhar received a mixed response.

