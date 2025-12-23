 'Hindus Must Be Safe': Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Condemns Dipu Chandra Das' Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh
A 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was attacked by a mob over alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The violence escalated brutally, and horrifying visuals of the lynching have since gone viral. India has also reacted to the incident, with the Ministry of External Affairs voicing serious concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Actress Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya strongly reacted to the horrifying video of a Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh and said that "anti-India" madness should be stopped. He also mentioned how furious he is after watching the violence.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday (December 23), Shikhar wrote, "Bangladesh right now is a nightmare. It makes me sick to my stomach. I am furious watching this violence, the hunting of Hindus, and the lies being spread about India. There is NO excuse for this. None."

He added, "India stood by them. We wanted peace. And this is what we get? Mobs killing their own people and killing Hindus just for being Hindu. It is a total betrayal. This is pure hate. Hindus must be safe. This anti-India madness has to stop NOW."

The incident, which has sparked global outrage, reportedly took place amid unrest following the death of activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

According to media reports, a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was attacked by a mob over alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The violence escalated brutally, and horrifying visuals of the lynching have since gone viral.

India has also reacted to the incident, with the Ministry of External Affairs voicing serious concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. The MEA said Indian authorities are in contact with Bangladeshi officials and have urged them to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

Several celebrities and public figures have spoken out against the incident, condemning the violence and calling for justice.

Actors Swara Bhasker and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, along with reality TV personality Rajiv Adatia, Munawar Faruqui and others, also took to social media to express their shock and denounce the lynching, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Shikhar, the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, is currently dating actress Janhvi Kapoor. He is quite active on social media and often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues.

