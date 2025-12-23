 Massive Protest Erupts Outside Bangladesh High Commsission In Delhi Over Hindu Man's Lynching & Atrocities On Minorities
A huge protest erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi over the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das and atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Massive Protests Outside Bangladesh High Commsission In Delhi Over Hinud Man's Lynching & Atrocities On Minorities (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: A massive protest by Hindu groups erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi over the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das and atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country. Vishwa Hindu Parishad members even broke barricades during the protest. A heavy police deployment has been made outside the high commission.

Protesters also chanted "Bangladesh murdabad" slogans.

(It is a developing story...)

