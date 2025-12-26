‘Extremely Disturbing And Shocking’: Bombay HC Directs Social Media Platforms To Remove AI-Generated Images Of Shilpa Shetty

Bombay High Court directs social media platforms to remove AI-generated and morphed content involving actor Shilpa Shetty | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 26: Terming the circulation of AI-generated and morphed images of actor Shilpa Shetty as “extremely disturbing and shocking”, the Bombay High Court on Friday directed several social media platforms and websites to immediately delete and remove all such content.

Plea Filed to Protect Personality and Privacy Rights

Vacation Judge Justice Advait Sethna passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Shetty seeking protection of her personality rights. She alleged that artificial intelligence tools were used to clone her voice and mannerisms and to create morphed images, videos, books and other merchandise without her consent.

Court Observes Violation of Fundamental Rights

Observing that the material placed on record was “prima facie extremely disturbing”, the court said that “no personality, much less a person and/or a woman, can be portrayed in a fashion which affects her fundamental right to privacy, and that too without her knowledge and/or consent.”

Actor Seeks Injunction Against Unauthorised Use

Shetty sought an injunction restraining the defendants from hosting or circulating such content and from using her name, image, voice or likeness in any form without authorisation.

Screenshots and Images Found ‘Shocking’

In its order, the High Court noted that the actor had produced screenshots and photographs from various social media platforms depicting her in an inappropriate and unacceptable manner. “These pictures prima facie appear shocking,” Justice Sethna remarked.

Court Notes Potential Damage to Reputation

The court further observed that Shetty is a well-known film personality with a significant presence on social media, and that circulation of such content through URLs would severely tarnish her image and reputation. “Such a portrayal cannot be countenanced,” the judge said.

Immediate Removal of Offending URLs Ordered

“In the interest of justice,” the court directed all defendants to forthwith delete and remove the offending URLs from their respective platforms.

Interim Order, Larger Issues to Be Examined Later

Clarifying that the order was passed at the interim stage, the High Court said that broader issues relating to personality and publicity rights would be examined by the regular court.

Till then, the vacation court was “duty-bound” to protect the rights guaranteed to the actor under Article 21 of the Constitution, including her fundamental right to privacy and to live with dignity, which “cannot be compromised in any manner whatsoever.”

