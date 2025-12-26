 AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos

Popular singer AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai on Friday, and he was joined on stage by none other than Sanjay Dutt, aka Dhurandhar's SP Chaudhary Aslam. The actor made a grand entry at the concert along with Dhillon, and fans went berserk after seeing him.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon / Sanjay Dutt | Instagram

Popular singer AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai on Friday, and he was joined on stage by none other than Sanjay Dutt, aka Dhurandhar's SP Chaudhary Aslam. The actor made a grand entry at the concert along with Dhillon, and fans went berserk after seeing him.

Dutt went on stage and wished the audience a very Happy New Year. He also cheered for Dhillon and said, "Enjoy my Praa (brother) AP Dhillon." The singer further said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man."

In 2024, Dutt and Dhillon teamed up for a music video titled Old Money, and on stage, both were seen vibing on the song. Watch the video below...

FPJ Shorts
Indian Coast Guard Conducts RPREX-2025 Off Mumbai Coast To Strengthen Maritime Pollution Response
Indian Coast Guard Conducts RPREX-2025 Off Mumbai Coast To Strengthen Maritime Pollution Response
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: PMC Organises Street Plays Across City To Boost Voter Turnout Under SVEEP Programme
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: PMC Organises Street Plays Across City To Boost Voter Turnout Under SVEEP Programme
Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names Deleted
Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names Deleted
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The Firm, What Will Happen Next?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The Firm, What Will Happen Next?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch...

AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The...

'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi...

'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi...

'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck...

'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck...

Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!