AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos

AP Dhillon / Sanjay Dutt | Instagram

Popular singer AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai on Friday, and he was joined on stage by none other than Sanjay Dutt, aka Dhurandhar's SP Chaudhary Aslam. The actor made a grand entry at the concert along with Dhillon, and fans went berserk after seeing him.

Dutt went on stage and wished the audience a very Happy New Year. He also cheered for Dhillon and said, "Enjoy my Praa (brother) AP Dhillon." The singer further said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man."

In 2024, Dutt and Dhillon teamed up for a music video titled Old Money, and on stage, both were seen vibing on the song. Watch the video below...