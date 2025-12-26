AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos

Popular singer AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai on Friday, and he was joined on stage by none other than Sanjay Dutt, aka Dhurandhar's SP Chaudhary Aslam. The actor made a grand entry at the concert along with Dhillon, and fans went berserk after seeing him.
Dutt went on stage and wished the audience a very Happy New Year. He also cheered for Dhillon and said, "Enjoy my Praa (brother) AP Dhillon." The singer further said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man."
In 2024, Dutt and Dhillon teamed up for a music video titled Old Money, and on stage, both were seen vibing on the song. Watch the video below...
FPJ Shorts
Indian Coast Guard Conducts RPREX-2025 Off Mumbai Coast To Strengthen Maritime Pollution Response
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: PMC Organises Street Plays Across City To Boost Voter Turnout Under SVEEP Programme
Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names Deleted
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The Firm, What Will Happen Next?