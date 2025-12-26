Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; All Set To Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Dhurandhar / Jawan | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has undoubtedly surprised one and all when it comes to box office collection. The trailer and songs proved that the movie would do well at the box office, but it has surpassed all expectations, and it is now all set to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs. 633.50 crore in three weeks, which is simply exceptional. Now, with its fourth Friday collection, Dhurandhar is all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Jawan had collected Rs. 640.25 crore, and now, as per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar to collect around Rs. 10 crore on its 22nd day. So, the Ranveer Singh starrer in just 22 days will mint around Rs. 643 crore, beating the Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and both movies are reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. Part 1 itself has become an all-time blockbuster and has collected an exceptional amount.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on Eid 2026. While Dhurandhar was just released in Hindi, part 2 will get a pan-India release. It will be dubbed in South Indian languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

But, Dhurandhar 2 won't be getting a solo release. The movie will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic. Just like Dhurandhar, Toxic will also get a pan-India release, and while it is primarily a Kannada film, it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Due to the craze of the KGF franchise, it is expected that Toxic will also leave a strong mark at the box office in the Hindi markets. But it will be interesting to see how the screens of both movies will be divided.