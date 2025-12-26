 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5 Crore Amid Competition From Dhurandhar, Avatar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5 Crore Amid Competition From Dhurandhar, Avatar

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5 Crore Amid Competition From Dhurandhar, Avatar

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, a figure that is being described as average given the scale of the release and the holiday advantage. Trade analysts had expected a stronger start considering the Christmas factor and the film’s youthful appeal. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.56 per cent on Thursday

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s much-anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened in theatres on December 25, 2025, but its box office performance on day one has been modest despite a holiday release.

The film, which generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, arrived with high expectations. Its teaser and trailer managed to spark curiosity among audiences, positioning it as a festive Christmas entertainer. However, while anticipation was strong, the film’s music failed to create the kind of chart-topping impact usually associated with big-ticket rom-coms, which may have affected its initial pull at the ticket windows.

Read Also
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions...
article-image

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, a figure that is being described as average given the scale of the release and the holiday advantage. Trade analysts had expected a stronger start considering the Christmas factor and the film’s youthful appeal.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.56 per cent on Thursday. Morning shows witnessed the weakest turnout with just 18.18 per cent occupancy, indicating a slow start to the day. Footfalls improved gradually, with evening shows picking up pace, while night shows registered the highest occupancy at 40.23 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
From 155 To Duck: Rohit Sharma's Highs & Lows Define Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Journey; VIDEO
From 155 To Duck: Rohit Sharma's Highs & Lows Define Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Journey; VIDEO
Blinkit, Zomato, Amazon Gig Workers To Go On Strike In India On December 31 To Protest Falling Incomes; Ask For Ban Of 10-Minute Delivery
Blinkit, Zomato, Amazon Gig Workers To Go On Strike In India On December 31 To Protest Falling Incomes; Ask For Ban Of 10-Minute Delivery
E-Commerce Firm MagicPin Amps Up Metro Ticket Booking Service In Delhi & Mumbai, Offering Discounts
E-Commerce Firm MagicPin Amps Up Metro Ticket Booking Service In Delhi & Mumbai, Offering Discounts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In India
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In India

Despite a holiday release, the Kartik and Ananya-starrer faced stiff competition at the box office. One of its biggest rivals is the Hindi spy-thriller Dhurandhar, which entered its third week on Thursday and continues to hold strong. As per reports, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 26 crore during its third week, marking its third-highest weekly collection so far and limiting screen space and audience attention for new releases.

Adding to the competition is Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released last weekend. The James Cameron-directorial has been performing exceptionally well and reportedly collected Rs 13 crore on Thursday (December 25) alone, one of its strongest weekday figures, further dividing footfalls across multiplexes.

Critical reception has also worked against Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film has received largely negative reviews, with critics pointing out issues in storytelling and execution. The Free Press Journal rated the film two stars, noting, “Even though the film is a visual treat for the die-hard fans of Kartik and Ananya, for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it’s better to look elsewhere.”

Read Also
'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye...
article-image

With mixed audience reactions and weak word of mouth, all eyes are now on the weekend trend. Trade experts are keen to see whether the film can register a jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday, or if the strong competition and lukewarm response will continue to weigh it down at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5...

Homeless Tylor Chase Threw Microwave In Bathtub, Trashed Hotel Room: Nickelodeon Co-Star Daniel...

Homeless Tylor Chase Threw Microwave In Bathtub, Trashed Hotel Room: Nickelodeon Co-Star Daniel...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support

Mumbai Fire Mishap: Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Runner-Up Pushkar Jog & Daughter Rescued, But House...

Mumbai Fire Mishap: Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Runner-Up Pushkar Jog & Daughter Rescued, But House...