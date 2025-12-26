Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Average ₹7.5 Crore Amid Competition From Dhurandhar, Avatar

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s much-anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened in theatres on December 25, 2025, but its box office performance on day one has been modest despite a holiday release.

The film, which generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, arrived with high expectations. Its teaser and trailer managed to spark curiosity among audiences, positioning it as a festive Christmas entertainer. However, while anticipation was strong, the film’s music failed to create the kind of chart-topping impact usually associated with big-ticket rom-coms, which may have affected its initial pull at the ticket windows.

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 7.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, a figure that is being described as average given the scale of the release and the holiday advantage. Trade analysts had expected a stronger start considering the Christmas factor and the film’s youthful appeal.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.56 per cent on Thursday. Morning shows witnessed the weakest turnout with just 18.18 per cent occupancy, indicating a slow start to the day. Footfalls improved gradually, with evening shows picking up pace, while night shows registered the highest occupancy at 40.23 per cent.

Despite a holiday release, the Kartik and Ananya-starrer faced stiff competition at the box office. One of its biggest rivals is the Hindi spy-thriller Dhurandhar, which entered its third week on Thursday and continues to hold strong. As per reports, Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 26 crore during its third week, marking its third-highest weekly collection so far and limiting screen space and audience attention for new releases.

Adding to the competition is Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released last weekend. The James Cameron-directorial has been performing exceptionally well and reportedly collected Rs 13 crore on Thursday (December 25) alone, one of its strongest weekday figures, further dividing footfalls across multiplexes.

Critical reception has also worked against Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film has received largely negative reviews, with critics pointing out issues in storytelling and execution. The Free Press Journal rated the film two stars, noting, “Even though the film is a visual treat for the die-hard fans of Kartik and Ananya, for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it’s better to look elsewhere.”

With mixed audience reactions and weak word of mouth, all eyes are now on the weekend trend. Trade experts are keen to see whether the film can register a jump in collections over Saturday and Sunday, or if the strong competition and lukewarm response will continue to weigh it down at the box office.