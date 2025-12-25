'Ek Aur Iconic Gaane Ki Aisi Taisi Kar Di': Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Netizens Upset - Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan / Salman Khan | Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has hit the big screens today (December 25, 2025). The film is already being trolled for the recreated version of Saat Samundar Paar, and now, a video from the movie has been leaked on social media, in which Kartik and Ananya are seen dancing to Salman Khan's iconic song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Check out the video below...

Netizens Feel Kartik Aaryan Has Ruined One More Iconic Song

Netizens are not very happy to know that Kartik and Ananya have danced to the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. A netizen commented, "Kya bawasir hain yar ye 😂 remix ka (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Kartik se naam badal ke aab kopycat reakh lo (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Oooo bhai khuda k waastay tu kisi ko bhi copy ker mager salman bhai ko chor dey... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Even though the film is a visual treat for the die hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, but for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it's better to look elsewhere!"

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

Due to the Dhurandhar storm at the box office, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is expected to take a strictly decent start at the box office. The movie on its first day might collect around Rs. 8-10 crore, which will surely be a disappoiting number for a holiday release.

As the reviews and the word of mouth are average, let's see if Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.