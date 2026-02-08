 Prakash Raj Dropped From Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Due To Creative Differences? Here's What We Know
Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key member of the cast, has allegedly been dropped from the project. The actor’s association with Spirit had generated considerable buzz from the outset, especially after his commanding voice featured prominently in the film’s launch video. It had hinted at a pivotal and powerful character

Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Prakash Raj | File photo

Fresh trouble appears to be brewing on the sets of Spirit, the much-anticipated film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The high-octane action drama, currently being shot in Hyderabad, is now making headlines for reasons beyond its scale and star power.

According to a report in OTT Play, National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key member of the cast, has allegedly been dropped from the project. The actor’s association with Spirit had generated considerable buzz from the outset, especially after his commanding voice featured prominently in the film’s launch video. It had hinted at a pivotal and powerful character.

However, the latest chatter suggests that things may have taken an unexpected turn on set. Reports have claimed that Prakash Raj and Vanga were involved in a heated disagreement, reportedly over the script and the execution of a particular scene. The situation is said to have escalated which led to friction between the actor and the makers.

Adding to the speculation, it is also being alleged that certain behavioural issues during the shoot did not sit well with the production team, eventually prompting the decision to part ways with the veteran actor. That said, neither Prakash Raj nor the filmmakers have issued an official statement so far.

Known for his uncompromising approach to performances, Prakash Raj has, in the past, reportedly been vocal about creative differences with filmmakers. Whether this development is another instance of creative fallout or mere industry gossip remains to be seen.

Earlier, actress Deepika Padukone exited Spirit due to reported clashes over a demand for strict eight-hour workdays and, according to rumours, issues with the film's content and scheduling.

She was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film. Her departure was accompanied by controversy, including implied criticism from Vanga regarding work ethics and, separately, her removal from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

