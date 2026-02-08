 Marathi TV Actor Arrested In Bullet Motorcycle Theft Case, Five Royal Enfields Seized
Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old social media reels creator and Marathi TV actor for allegedly stealing Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. The accused, Rehan alias Sunil Chaudhary, was caught in Badlapur. Five stolen bikes were recovered, and police say he is linked to nearly 17 theft cases across the city.

Avadhut Kharadedate 2026-02-08
Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old social media reels star and Marathi television actor for allegedly stealing Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. The accused, Sunil alias Rehan Subhash Chaudhary, has been arrested in connection with a Bullet motorcycle theft case, and police have recovered five motorcycles from his possession.

According to the police, Chaudhary is a native of Muktainagar taluka in Jalgaon district and is currently residing with his wife in Badlapur East. Known on social media as a reels creator, Rehan has also acted in small roles in several Marathi television serials and films.

The case came to light after Sandeep Omprakash Sonkar, a resident of Kurla West, reported the theft of his Bullet motorcycle from the L.R. flyover area near the Tilak Nagar railway station on January 21. Following the complaint, Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of theft against unknown persons.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Dhemre and Police Inspector Sangam Gursale, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Waghmare launched an investigation. Using CCTV footage from the area and technical surveillance, police traced the accused to Badlapur East.

Further investigation revealed that Chaudhary was allegedly involved in around 17 motorcycle theft cases registered across Mumbai. Police laid a trap in Badlapur and took him into custody.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police recovered five stolen motorcycles including Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles linked to different theft cases. Investigators said Chaudhary had been stealing Bullet motorcycles for the past few years and selling them in various cities.

Further investigation is underway.

