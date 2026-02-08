 Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmi Thackeray At Others Attend; Watch Videos
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 after several years of dating, and soon after their marriage, the actress moved to London. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Vayu. In November 2025, Sonam shared photos flaunting her baby bump and announced second pregnancy

Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. On Sunday (February 8), the family organised Sonam's baby shower at her Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood celebs and the mom-to-be's family members attended the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shabana Azmi were amongst the first celebs to graced the event. They were dressed in stunning traditional outfits.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was also spotted at Sonam's residence. Later, Anupam Kher, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Sanjay Kapoor and others were also seen arriving.

Take a look at the videos of the celebs here:

In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Vayu.

In November 2025, Sonam shared photos flaunting her baby bump and announced second pregnancy.

Sonam is a hands-on mommy and she spends all the time with her child. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her son on social media.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are splitting their time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai, focusing on spending quality moments together as Sonam gradually returns to her work commitments.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Sonam had spoken about her first pregnancy and embracing motherhood. The Saawariya actress said that the first three months were difficult and tough for her. Further speaking about pregnancy, Sonam said, "Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

The actress had also stated that the reason behind motherhood is to become better versions of oneself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023), a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Since then, she has stayed away from acting. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, among others. It premiered on Jio Cinema.

