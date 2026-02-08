'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years - VIDEO

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended Day 2 of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in Mumbai as the organisation celebrated its historic centenary. While interacting with media persons after being a part of the event on Sunday (February 8), Shilpa praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said she is a 'big fan' of him.

Shilpa congratulated everyone as the Sangh completed 100 years and said, "I am a big fan of Mohan Bhagwat ji. He inspires a lot. I am a fan of his ideology and the way he has committed himself to serving the nation. The work he has done and the way he has united people for public and national interest truly inspire me. I learned a great deal today, and he has made my own resolve even stronger."

"I really hope to take his words forward and that I can contribute more towards serving the nation," Shilpa added.

Take a look at Shilpa's video here:

I am big fan of Mohan ji. He inspires a lot: Shilpa Shetty pic.twitter.com/YEsAGi3wkC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 8, 2026

Earlier today, singer Adnan Sami also shared a series of photos with featured Shilpa and Mohan Bhagwat from the event at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen interacting with the media, adding to the buzz at the star-studded Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ananya Panday arrived together, turning heads with their stylish appearance. Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Raveena Tandon were among the other celebrities in attendance.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the RSS Centenary Lecture Series by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, actor Vineet Kumar says, "I want to extend my best wishes. It is a very long journey; 100 years is a long time. I have come today to listen and bring my best wishes. I will meet many people,… pic.twitter.com/Mjdks5qptF — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2026

Earlier, on the first day of the event on February 7, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, director Subhash Ghai, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were also present at the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala.

Held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, the programme traced the organisation’s journey, underscored its role in society, and shed light on the ideas and vision shaping its future.