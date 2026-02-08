 'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years - VIDEO

'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years - VIDEO

Earlier today, singer Adnan Sami also shared a series of photos with featured Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mohan Bhagwat from the RSS event at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended Day 2 of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in Mumbai as the organisation celebrated its historic centenary. While interacting with media persons after being a part of the event on Sunday (February 8), Shilpa praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said she is a 'big fan' of him.

Shilpa congratulated everyone as the Sangh completed 100 years and said, "I am a big fan of Mohan Bhagwat ji. He inspires a lot. I am a fan of his ideology and the way he has committed himself to serving the nation. The work he has done and the way he has united people for public and national interest truly inspire me. I learned a great deal today, and he has made my own resolve even stronger."

Read Also
Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary,...
article-image

"I really hope to take his words forward and that I can contribute more towards serving the nation," Shilpa added.

Take a look at Shilpa's video here:

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Star Smashes Jofra Archer For 2 Sixes At Wankhede In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Star Smashes Jofra Archer For 2 Sixes At Wankhede In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
Mumbai: Horse Cart Driver Booked For Violating SC Ban And Animal Cruelty Near Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai: Horse Cart Driver Booked For Violating SC Ban And Animal Cruelty Near Wankhede Stadium
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Earlier today, singer Adnan Sami also shared a series of photos with featured Shilpa and Mohan Bhagwat from the event at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen interacting with the media, adding to the buzz at the star-studded Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Ananya Panday arrived together, turning heads with their stylish appearance. Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Raveena Tandon were among the other celebrities in attendance.

Earlier, on the first day of the event on February 7, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, director Subhash Ghai, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were also present at the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala.

Held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, the programme traced the organisation’s journey, underscored its role in society, and shed light on the ideas and vision shaping its future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years -...
'I Am A Big Fan Of Mohan Bhagwat Ji': Shilpa Shetty Praises RSS Chief As Sangh Completes 100 Years -...
Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary,...
Photos: Adnan Sami, Shilpa Shetty Meet 'Gentleman' Mohan Bhagwat As RSS Celebrates Its Centenary,...
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In...
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In...
'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April?...
'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April?...
VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him, Days After Accusing Husband...
VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him, Days After Accusing Husband...