'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to star in Battle Of Galwan and the film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was announced to release in theatres on April 17. While fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screens, a recent media report has stated that the release of the film might be postponed. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman as well as the makers are planning to delay the film's release.

A source informed the portal, "Battle Of Galwan's shoot is not yet over and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap."

"Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle Of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic," the source added.

The report further mentioned that Salman and Apoorva are yet to take the final call and a clear picture is expected to emerge in a few days from.

"Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote," the source concluded.

The teaser of Battle Of Galwan was released last year on the actor's birthday, and it received a mixed response from netizens. While his fans loved it, other netizens trolled Salman as they felt that the actor had a romantic expression during a war scene.

Billed as a hard-hitting war drama, Battle of Galwan revisits the events of 2020 that led to heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.