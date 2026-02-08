 'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know

'Needs To Be Shown To Defence Ministry': Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know

The teaser of Battle Of Galwan was released last year on the actor's birthday, and it received a mixed response from netizens. While his fans loved it, other netizens trolled Salman Khan as they felt that the actor had a romantic expression during a war scene

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan To NOT Release In April? Here's What We Know |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to star in Battle Of Galwan and the film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was announced to release in theatres on April 17. While fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screens, a recent media report has stated that the release of the film might be postponed. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman as well as the makers are planning to delay the film's release.

A source informed the portal, "Battle Of Galwan's shoot is not yet over and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap."

"Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle Of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic," the source added.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK Boycott Ends, Pakistan Makes U-Turn After ICC Talks, Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15
IND Vs PAK Boycott Ends, Pakistan Makes U-Turn After ICC Talks, Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15
Kerala Lottery Result: February 8, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-41 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 8, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-41 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Army Officer's Wife Confronts Property Broker After Alleged Molestation In Lucknow | Video
'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Army Officer's Wife Confronts Property Broker After Alleged Molestation In Lucknow | Video
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Read Also
'Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai': Salman Khan On Being Trolled For His Romantic Expression During War Scene...
article-image

The report further mentioned that Salman and Apoorva are yet to take the final call and a clear picture is expected to emerge in a few days from.

"Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote," the source concluded.

The teaser of Battle Of Galwan was released last year on the actor's birthday, and it received a mixed response from netizens. While his fans loved it, other netizens trolled Salman as they felt that the actor had a romantic expression during a war scene.

Billed as a hard-hitting war drama, Battle of Galwan revisits the events of 2020 that led to heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him Days After Accusing Husband...
VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him Days After Accusing Husband...
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In...
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In...
Cross Season 2 OTT Release Date : When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release Date : When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
'Steps Were Planned On Set': Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Rehearse For O'Romeo Song Paan Ki...
'Steps Were Planned On Set': Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Didn't Rehearse For O'Romeo Song Paan Ki...
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming...
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming...