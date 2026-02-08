 VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit Says She's In Love With 'Mystery Man', Hugs Him Days After Accusing Husband Yugam Gera Of Cheating
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Chandrika Dixit aka Delhi's viral 'Vada Pav Girl', who also participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, shared another video after accusing her husband Yugam Gera of cheating. In the video, she is seen expressing her love for a mystery man. Ever since Chandrika levelled serious cheating allegations against Yugam, she has been posting reels with a man, whose identity has not been revealed yet.

On Sunday (February 8), Chandrika shared a video in which she is heard telling the man, "Tum galat the ki mujhe kabhi pyaar nahi ho sakta." The man then asks when did she fall in love and with whom.

To this, Chandrika replies, "Tumse. I love you." They then smile and share a hug. "Love With My @kon_mysteryman ❤️," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the video here:

It is not known if Chandrika really shared her feelings or if the video is made only for entertainment purpose.

Soon after she shared the post, netizens wondered what's going on in Chandrika's life. While some asked about Yugam and their son, others trolled the viral 'Vada Pav' girl.

What is the controversy?

Chandrika recently shared a video, exposing chats of Yugam. The video opens with Chandrika restrained in a dark room, before someone removes the cloth from her mouth and turns on the light.

She then says, "Itne bure din bhi nahi aaye mere." Chandrika went on to slam her husband, saying, "Tujhe meri karni aiyaashi lag rahi hai? MMS bana, video bana, kuch bhi bana, mujhe g****a farak nahi padta."

Chandrika went on to say that she no longer wants access to his shop or to him. Responding strongly to Yugam's claims that he made her successful, she asserted that she was the one who helped shape his career and build his life. Chandrika added that without her support, he would still be working as a Rapido rider.

The drama started when Chandrika uploaded a video a few days ago, calling out her husband for allegedly cheating on her. However, Yugam denied the cheating allegations. He claimed to have made a mistake but denied the severity of it. Later, Chandrika was seen uploading reels with a mystery man on Instagram, making many wonder whether she has remarried.

Chandrika is a street food vendor who rose to fame after videos of her selling vada pav at her stall in Sainik Vihar, Delhi, went viral on social media. Her emotional video in which she was seen crying and pleading with Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials over threats to shut down her stall, struck a chord with viewers and rapidly spread online.

She later participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant and also appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in August 2024.

