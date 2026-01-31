 'Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai': Salman Khan On Being Trolled For His Romantic Expression During War Scene In Battle Of Galwan Teaser - Watch Viral Video
Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan teaser was released last year on his birthday. The actor was trolled for his performance in it, as netizens felt that during a war scene, he had romantic expressions. Now, at the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League), the actor clarified that it was not a romantic look, but a Colonel's look.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan | X / YouTube

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan. The teaser of the movie was released last year on the actor's birthday, and it received a mixed response from netizens. While Bhai fans loved it, other netizens trolled Salman as they felt that the actor had a romantic expression durng a war scene. Now, at the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League), the actor clarified that it was not a romantic look, but a Colonel's look.

Former cricketer and ISPL commentator, Mohammad Kaif, asked Salman to recreate his scene from the Battle of Galwan teaser with a bat. while recreating the scene, the actor said, "Ab kisi ko yeh samajh mein aata hai ki yeh romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hu bhaiya. Toh yeh Colonel ka look hai, jo ke samajhta hai ke apne team walo ko apne jawano ko kaisa hausla de. Waise hie look main inko bhi de sakta hoon (Now, some might think this is a romantic look, but I'm a Colonel, brother. So, this is the look of a Colonel, someone who understands how to encourage his teammates and soldiers. I could give them the same look)."

He further said, "Ab woh 'aaaaaah' (shows angry shouting expression) uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Aise hie chalta raha hai aur aise hie chalta rahega aap (audience) logo ki dua se (Now that 'aaaaaah' (shows angry shouting expression) look has no meaning. It has been going on like this and will continue to go on like this with the blessings of you (audience) people)."

article-image

Salman Khan Gets Trolled For His Lip-Sync In Maatrubhumi

Not just his expression in the teaser, Salman is getting trolled on social media for his lip-sync in the song Maatrubhumi as well. Netizens felt that the actor was not doing the lip-sync properly on the song.

article-image

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

