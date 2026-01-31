Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan's Film Mints ₹10.75 Crore, Outperforms Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3

Photo Via YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, released on January 23, has been receiving positive responses from audiences, with its box office numbers also reflecting a strong performance. Despite the release of Rani Mukerji's much-awaited cop thriller Mardaani 3 on Friday, January 30, Border 2 did not face any competition and, in fact, outperformed it despite releasing days earlier.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 10.75 crore on Day 8. However, this marked a 4.44% drop in collections, taking the film's total box office earnings to Rs 235 crore. The film had opened to a strong Rs 30 crore on its first day.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 earned Rs 3.80 crore at the box office on its first day. The third instalment of the franchise has recorded an opening similar to its predecessors.

In 2014, Mardaani collected Rs 3.46 crore on Day 1, while Mardaani 2 (2019) opened at Rs 3.80 crore. Continuing the trend, Mardaani 3 has also collected around Rs 3.80 crore on its opening day.

About Border 2

The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh. It is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Anurag Singh has helmed Border 2 and co-produced by its original director, JP Dutta, along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Free Press Journal's Border 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer awarded Border 2 3.5 stars, writing in the review, "Border 2 starts with the introduction of all four lead characters, and later, goes into flashback (1961), focusing on the training and friendship of Dahiya, Rawat, and Sekhon. The first half is a perfect package; it has a couple of good action sequences, there's a bit of comedy, romance, drama, and a lot of emotional scenes. You will get tears in your eyes a lot of times while watching the first half of Border 2. The interval point promises that the second half will concentrate on the war. The war scenes have been shot very well, especially the scenes featuring the Indian Navy and the IAF. There are many goosebump moments. Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy."