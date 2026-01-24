'Sounds Good', 'Lip Sync Mein Gadbad...': Maatrubhumi Song From Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Battle Of Galwan | YouTube

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The first teaser of the movie was launched on Salman's birthday last year, and on Saturday, the makers released the first song of the movie titled Maatrubhumi. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Salman took to social media to share the song with. Watch the track below...

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Song Maatrubhumi

Well, the song has become the topic of discussion on Reddit, and it is getting a mixed response from netizens.

A Reddit user wrote, "What happened to bhai's expressions and lip sync? Why is this so stiff (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Salman is so yassified but nevertheless song sounds good (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Finally salman got a little age appropriate (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Apart from Salman, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The actress also features in the new song. The movie features many other actors like Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, even Govinda has a pivotal role in the film, but there's no confirmation about it.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026. Salman's fans and moviegoers are excited for the film. However, the teaser failed to create a strong impact, and now, the song has received a mixed response. Let's hope that the trailer turns out to be better.

Fans of Salman have high expectatons from the movie, as the actor's last release Sikandar had failed to make a mark at the box office, and was panned by critics.

