 Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan's Important Scene Leaked Online? Here's The Truth About Viral Video
Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. A video has gone viral on social media claiming that it is a scene from the film. However, the truth is that it is an AI-generated video.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser of the movie was released a few days ago on the actor's birthday, and it received a mixed response from netizens. Now, a video has made it to social media, and netizens are claiming that it is a scene from Battle Of Galwan. However, the truth is that it is an AI-generated video.

In the video, we can see Salman lying on the floor with wounds on his face. He later gets up and takes a baseball bat in his hands to beat up the Chinese troops. It is such a well-made AI video that you will actually feel that it is a scene from Battle of Galwan. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Leaked Video

A netizen tweeted, "But there was no snow over there, when this incident took place. Looks like AI generated (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Please fool people with this AI generated shite on Instagram. Yahan par padhe likhe log hain (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This one is better than the original teaser. This would have worked well than if released instead of (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Battle of Galwan is slated to release on April 17, 2026. Salman's fans and moviegoers are excited for the film. However, the teaser failed to create a strong impact, and now, everyone is waiting for the trailer of the movie.

Battle Of Galwan Controversy

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15-16, 2020, in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. After the teaser was released, Chinese media claimed that the film is distorting the facts. Neither Salman nor director Apoorva Lakhia has shared any statement about it.

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The movie features many other actors like Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal in pivotal roles.

