 Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts

Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has drawn criticism from Chinese state-run outlet Global Times, which accused it of distorting facts about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The teaser, released on Khan’s birthday, shows him as an Indian Army officer. The film is set for release on April 17, 2026.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts | YouTube

Beijing: Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan' is making headlines not only in India but globally with the release of its teaser on December 27, coinciding with actor's birthday. Now, the Global Times, a prominent state-run Chinese media outlet has criticised the film claiming that it was "distorting facts".

According to the paper, Chinese experts alleged that no matter how "over-the-top" a drama may be, a nation's sacred territory will never be affected by a film, as per the outlet.

Read Also
Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Is NOT Colonel Santosh Babu's Biopic, Film Based On True Events Of...
article-image

In the film, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

FPJ Shorts
'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for Creating False Narrative
'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for Creating False Narrative
PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For Diplomacy To End War
PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Targeting Of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Residence, Calls For Diplomacy To End War
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On January 18 And 21
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On January 18 And 21
Navi Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Cloth Bag At Rabale, Probe Launched
Navi Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Cloth Bag At Rabale, Probe Launched

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Read Also
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...
article-image

The teaser of the film was unveiled on the occasion of 'Bhaijaan's' birthday.Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Salman playing an Indian Army officer. It shows him in a serious and restrained look.

The visuals show rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat scenes, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by soldiers at high altitude.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. It is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, on December 7 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the "Galwan War Memorial", paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.

Read Also
Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More
article-image

"The bravery of our soldiers is an inspiration for all of us," he said addressing the ceremony held at the Leh Army Base.

Highlighting the significance of the memorial, Major General Arindam Saha, GOC, 3rd Infantry Division, said, "This is a solemn tribute to our 20 brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020. On the last Army Day, the Defence Minister had announced the construction of this memorial. Building such a structure at 14,500 feet is no ordinary task, but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed it within a limited timeframe." Major General Saha emphasised that the memorial reflects India's unwavering commitment to honouring its fallen heroes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts

Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts

'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for...

'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for...

Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Is NOT Colonel Santosh Babu's Biopic, Film Based On True Events Of...

Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Is NOT Colonel Santosh Babu's Biopic, Film Based On True Events Of...

Happy Taehyung Day! BTS Fans Gift V An Entire Plane, Property In Royal French Palace & More On His...

Happy Taehyung Day! BTS Fans Gift V An Entire Plane, Property In Royal French Palace & More On His...

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...