Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More

As Bollywood gears up for an ambitious 2026, the year promises a mix of star-driven spectacles, high-concept sequels, and long-gestating passion projects that have kept fans buzzing for months. From Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about King to the epic scale of Ramayana and the return of blockbuster franchises, here’s a look at the 10 most awaited Bollywood films set to dominate conversations in 2026.

Dhurandhar 2

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, expectations from its sequel are sky-high. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the franchise forward with a bigger scale, higher stakes, and an even more gripping narrative. Featuring Ranveer Singh, the sequel is already being touted as one of the biggest box office bets of 2026.

The film is all set to hit the big screens in March 2026.

Ramayana

One of the most ambitious projects in recent times, Ramayana has been in the making for years and is finally expected to arrive in 2026. Mounted on a grand scale, the mythological epic promises cutting-edge VFX, a stellar ensemble cast, and a visually immersive retelling of the timeless tale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film’s scale alone makes it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman among others. Ramayana will release in November 2026.

King

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s return in a darker, intense avatar following his blockbuster comeback phase. What has further amplified excitement is the film’s emotional core and the buzz around its storyline, which is expected to present the superstar in a never-seen-before role.

The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a formidable ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. The war drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

The much-awaited teaser was unveiled earlier this month on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, giving audiences their first look at the film’s scale and intensity. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser highlights battlefield action and the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers as they defend the nation.

Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her iconic role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the highly anticipated Mardaani 3. The third installment of the hit franchise will see Rani return in uniform as she takes on a “brutal case,” promising a gripping and intense narrative.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues Yash Raj Films’ successful crime-thriller series and is slated for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.

Battle of Galwan

Another much-discussed film lined up for 2026 is Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan. The teaser of the project was unveiled recently on the actor’s birthday and it gave the audience a glimpse into a hard-hitting depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Inspired by real events, the film traces the circumstances that led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and the subsequent rise in tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Chitrangda Singh stars opposite Salman, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Alpha

Alpha remains one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2026, but its release has been pushed once again. The makers have decided to defer the film to avoid a box office clash with Salman's Battle of Galwan, which is slated for April 17, 2026. Incidentally, Alpha was earlier scheduled to release on the same date, after already being postponed from its initial Christmas 2025 slot.

The film is now expected to hit theatres later in 2026, with the makers yet to announce a fresh release date. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ successful Spy Universe and stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Love and War

This is yet another big-ticket film slated for 2026 that has generated immense anticipation. The project brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Notably, the film marks Ranbir's reunion with Bhansali after his debut Saawariya in 2007. For Vicky, it will be his first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker, while Alia reunites with Bhansali for the second time following their successful outing in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which is slated for a release on October 2, 2026. Work on the much-awaited third chapter of the franchise is currently in progress, with the film being shot across multiple cities and locations.

The narrative will move forward within the established Drishyam timeline, promising fresh twists and new challenges for the Salgaonkar family. The core cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, returns to continue the story.

Shakti Shalini

After Thamma, the next film from the MHCU slate set to release in theatres is Shakti Shalini. While Kiara Advani was initially signed on as the female lead, the role has now been taken over by Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda.