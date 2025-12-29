Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Reacts To Akshaye Khanna's Exit: 'No Point Talking To Him, He's On Other Planet'

Amid ongoing speculation over Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3, director Abhishek Pathak finally addressed the controversy, days after producer Kumar Mangat Pathak spoke about the issue. Setting the record straight, Abhishek confirmed that the film will move forward with a revised script and clarified the reports around actor Jaideep Ahlawat joining the project.

“No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character,” Abhishek clarified in an interview with Bombay Times. He also revealed how Drishyam franchise lead Ajay Devgn reacted to the developments. “He left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out.”

Speaking in detail about Akshaye's exit, the director said the decision came at a crucial stage of pre-production. “All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened and he loved the story,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek further revealed that the first point of disagreement was over Akshaye’s look in the film. “My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon and in the evening he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again and that’s when we said we will work it out,” he shared.

On the timeline of Akshaye’s decision, Abhishek added, “Kumar Mangat earlier told us that Akshaye left the film a day before Dhurandhar’s release, stressing that it wasn’t because of money matters.”

Addressing reports that Akshaye demanded Rs 21 crore for Drishyam 3, Abhishek responded, “He is putting out those rumours. I do not want to talk about the amount we eventually locked. Yes, the commercials were revisited, but we somehow worked it out and reached a figure that was mutually agreed upon. Then the contract was signed and after that, all this drama started.”

The filmmaker also suggested that external influence may have played a role in Akshaye’s decision. “I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say - try to do a solo film now,” he said.

Asked whether he made further attempts to resolve the issue, Abhishek concluded, “When he doesn’t have an answer, then he doesn’t know what to say. That’s something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought there’s no point talking to this person right now, he’s on some other planet.”

Despite the setback, Drishyam 3 is expected to move ahead with Ajay in the lead, while Jaideep's role will be introduced as a new character rather than a replacement.