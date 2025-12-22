 Drishyam 3 Release Date: Will It Be Ajay Devgn Starrer Vs Shah Rukh Khan's King At The Box Office?
Drishyam 3 Release Date: Will It Be Ajay Devgn Starrer Vs Shah Rukh Khan's King At The Box Office?

On Monday, the release date of Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 was announced. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. According to some reports, Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is also going to release on the same day.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Drishyam 3 / King | YouTube

Ajay Devgn is starring in back-to-back franchise movies. This year, we saw him in Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2. Next year, he already has Dhamaal 4 lined up, and on Monday, the release date of Drishyam 3 was officially announced. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026.

Ajay took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted an announcement video and right, "Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026 (sic)" Check out the announcement video below...

Will It Be Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Vs Shah Rukh Khan's King At The Box Office?

While the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King has not been officially announced, there have been reports that the movie will be releasing during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. So, will be Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh Khan at the box office?

If the clash happens, this won't be for the first time when Ajay's film will be clashing SRK's movie. In 2012, Ajay starrer Son Of Sardaar and SRK's Jab Tak Hain Jaan had hit the big screens together during Diwali.

Both movies had done well at the box office, but Jab Tak Hai Jaan had collected a bit more than Son of Sardaar. The former minted Rs. 120.87 crore at the box office, the latter collected Rs. 105.10 crore.

King Release Date

We are sure now everyone is keen for the official announcement of King's release date. For now, all the Holidays have been booked by other films. So, let's see if King will clash with any movie, or will opt to release on a non-Holiday weekend.

Drishyam 3 Cast

Apart from Ajay, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu and Shriya Saran. The part 2 also featured Akshaye Khanna, but in the announcement video his name is not mentioned.

