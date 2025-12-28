'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'

Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, has been receiving praise for his powerful portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. Reports had earlier claimed that the actor walked out of Drishyam 3 over a remuneration demand of Rs 21 crore following the success of Dhurandhar, along with a request for a hair wig. However, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed Akshaye's exit while clarifying that the actor did not quit Drishyam 2 after the success of Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna Didn't Quit Drishyam 3 After Dhurandhar Success

Speaking to ETimes, the producer said he has no idea why Akshaye exited Drishyam 3, adding that even during the trial shows, he had a fair idea that Dhurandhar would perform well. He claimed Akshaye had already anticipated the film's success and factored it into his fee for Drishyam 3, which was agreed upon.

Kumar added, "After he signed the agreement, his costumes were finalised and paid for. Just 12 days before the shoot was to commence on December 16, I got a text from him saying he wouldn’t be doing the film, and we would definitely work together in the future."

'Akshaye Khanna Not Responding To Calls & Messages'

The producer said that he tried calling Akshaye, but he didn't answer, adding, "He has a tendency to go MIA whenever he wants to and I am aware of that side of him, but this is highly unprofessional. How can you not respond to calls and messages?"

Mangat further added that he was also given the excuse that Akshaye quit because he wanted to wear a wig, but said this did not align with the narrative, as Drishyam 3 begins on the same night Drishyam 2 ends, making it impossible for a character to grow hair within four hours. He added that director Abhishek Pathak was willing to take creative liberties to address the issue, but Akshaye never even came forward to discuss the matter.

'Why Accept The Money In The First Place?'

Lashing out at Akshaye, Kumar said, "At least walk out graciously. How can you not respond to calls and messages? We have known each other for 15 years! Why accept the money in the first place?"

The producer further claimed that he had signed the deal, adding that before Section 375 and Drishyam, Akshaye had been sitting at home for nearly four years. Kumar stated, "Is this how you behave once your film works? I have been in this industry for 40 years. Success and failure are common, but this behaviour is unethical and unpardonable."

Kumar has also sent a legal notice to Akshaye over the losses he claims to have incurred, stating that bringing Jaideep Ahlawat on board for Drishyam 3 required rewriting the script to introduce a new character, which cost him over Rs 1 crore.