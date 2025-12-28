 'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'

'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'

Akshaye Khanna, last seen in Dhurandhar, reportedly exited Drishyam 3 over a Rs 21 crore fee and a wig demand. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "He has a tendency to go MIA whenever he wants to. At least walk out graciously." He added that adding Jaideep Ahlawat required rewriting the script, costing over Rs 1 crore.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Dhurandhar, has been receiving praise for his powerful portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. Reports had earlier claimed that the actor walked out of Drishyam 3 over a remuneration demand of Rs 21 crore following the success of Dhurandhar, along with a request for a hair wig. However, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed Akshaye's exit while clarifying that the actor did not quit Drishyam 2 after the success of Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna Didn't Quit Drishyam 3 After Dhurandhar Success

Speaking to ETimes, the producer said he has no idea why Akshaye exited Drishyam 3, adding that even during the trial shows, he had a fair idea that Dhurandhar would perform well. He claimed Akshaye had already anticipated the film's success and factored it into his fee for Drishyam 3, which was agreed upon.

Kumar added, "After he signed the agreement, his costumes were finalised and paid for. Just 12 days before the shoot was to commence on December 16, I got a text from him saying he wouldn’t be doing the film, and we would definitely work together in the future."

FPJ Shorts
Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film Online
Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film Online
'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto Experience, Complaint Filed Against Driver
'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto Experience, Complaint Filed Against Driver
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Read Also
'If He Thinks He Has Become Superstar...': Drishyam 3 Producer SUES Akshaye Khanna, Claims Actor Is...
article-image

'Akshaye Khanna Not Responding To Calls & Messages'

The producer said that he tried calling Akshaye, but he didn't answer, adding, "He has a tendency to go MIA whenever he wants to and I am aware of that side of him, but this is highly unprofessional. How can you not respond to calls and messages?"

Mangat further added that he was also given the excuse that Akshaye quit because he wanted to wear a wig, but said this did not align with the narrative, as Drishyam 3 begins on the same night Drishyam 2 ends, making it impossible for a character to grow hair within four hours. He added that director Abhishek Pathak was willing to take creative liberties to address the issue, but Akshaye never even came forward to discuss the matter.

'Why Accept The Money In The First Place?'

Lashing out at Akshaye, Kumar said, "At least walk out graciously. How can you not respond to calls and messages? We have known each other for 15 years! Why accept the money in the first place?"

The producer further claimed that he had signed the deal, adding that before Section 375 and Drishyam, Akshaye had been sitting at home for nearly four years. Kumar stated, "Is this how you behave once your film works? I have been in this industry for 40 years. Success and failure are common, but this behaviour is unethical and unpardonable."

Kumar has also sent a legal notice to Akshaye over the losses he claims to have incurred, stating that bringing Jaideep Ahlawat on board for Drishyam 3 required rewriting the script to introduce a new character, which cost him over Rs 1 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's...

Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's...

'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says...

'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says...

Mumbai Hotel Lift Molestation Case: Handwriting, Voice Evidence Of Marathi Actress & Staffer Yet To...

Mumbai Hotel Lift Molestation Case: Handwriting, Voice Evidence Of Marathi Actress & Staffer Yet To...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹1025 Crore Mark Globally,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹1025 Crore Mark Globally,...

'I've Faced Every Kind Of Criticism...': Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell To Acting After 33 Years At...

'I've Faced Every Kind Of Criticism...': Thalapathy Vijay Bids Farewell To Acting After 33 Years At...