 'If He Thinks He Has Become Superstar...': Drishyam 3 Producer SUES Akshaye Khanna, Claims Actor Is Taking Credit For Dhurandhar Success
Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna after his exit, confirming Jaideep Ahlawat as his replacement. Pathak said Akshaye claimed, "Dhurandhar is working because of me," calling his energy on set 'toxic.' He added, "If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect Rs. 50 crore in India..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak lashed out at Akshaye Khanna following the actor’s sudden exit from the film, while also confirming that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. The producer stated that they had signed an agreement with Akshaye and that his fees were locked after several rounds of renegotiations from his side.

Drishyam 3's Producer On Akshaye Khanna's Exit From Film

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he further revealed that Akshaye had insisted on wearing a wig, but director Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as the second part had clearly shown his bald look. Abhishek explained that using a wig would create continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel, which Akshaye initially understood and agreed to let go of the demand.

However, 'chamchas' around the actor later advised him that he would look smarter with a wig, following which he again requested the same. Abhishek eventually relented and was even ready to discuss the issue further. But soon after, Akshaye informed the makers that he no longer wanted to be a part of the film at all.

article-image

'Akshaye Khanna's Energy On Set Is Absolutely Toxic'

Kumar added, "There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha."

Further, the producer shared that Akshaye told him Dhurandhar had been a success because of him. Kumar, however, pointed out that it is important to note that the Drishyam franchise is fronted by Ajay Devgn, while Chhaava is primarily a Vicky Kaushal film, with Akshaye also being part of the cast. The same applies to Dhurandhar, it is Ranveer Singh's film.

'Akshaye Khanna Thinks He Is A Superstar Now'

Taking a dig at Akshaye, he said that if the actor were to do a solo film, it wouldn’t even collect Rs. 50 crore in India. "If he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget. Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar."

Akshaye Khanna Quit Drishyam 3 Ten Days Before His Shoot

Kumar further revealed that when Akshaye heard the script of Drishyam 3 at his Alibaug farmhouse, he liked it so much that he predicted the film would earn Rs 500 crore. He praised the script, saying he had never heard anything like it before, and even hugged the director and writer in appreciation. Pathak added that negotiations followed soon after, following which the makers finalised Akshaye's fees and signed an agreement. The actor also received an advance, and the production team even paid the designer for his costumes. However, just 10 days before his scheduled shoot, Akshaye declined to be a part of the film.

Drishyam 3 Producer Sends Legal Notice

He stated, "Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not..."

The producer said that he has suffered losses due to Akshaye Khanna’s behaviour and has already sent him a legal notice.

