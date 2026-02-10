Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans To Join Hands With Him To Save Company

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, February 10), at the hospital, Mihir tells Noina that it was fortunate the cupboard fell on him at the factory and not on someone else. He then recalls the incident, remembering what exactly happened at that moment and how Tulsi saved him from a more serious mishap.

Mihir also begins to wonder who hired Gomzi to fight the court case against Pari. A doubt crosses his mind about whether Noina could be behind it, but she immediately dismisses the idea, telling him that she does not appreciate such jokes.

Meanwhile, at the factory, Parth saves Vaishnavi from falling, leading to a sweet and romantic moment between the two. Their interaction is filled with light-hearted banter.

Elsewhere, Angad tells Vrinda that Ritik is incapable of handling the business and claims that the “loser” will end up ruining Tulsi’s company as well. Vrinda cautions Angad, saying he should not have picked a fight with Ritik at the hospital. She also warns him that Ranvijay is a dangerous man and advises him never to support him, no matter how desperate the situation may become. However, Angad remains confused.

At a café, Munni unexpectedly runs into Mitali and confronts her for revealing Munni and Ritik’s past to Rahul. Upset and angry, Munni gives Mitali a stern warning and vents her frustration.

Later, Munni meets Ritik at the factory, where he gifts her a saree for Valentine’s Day. As they reminisce about their past and share tender memories from the time they spent together, Rahul overhears their entire conversation and sees them from a distance.

On the other hand, Angad secretly meets Ranvijay, and the two hatch a plan to join forces and take control of the company. Ranvijay then invites Angad to attend a board meeting scheduled for the next day. Angad's only wish is to save Mihir's company and now he is ready to go to any extend to do so.

Back at the hospital, Noina helps Mihir walk with the support of a walker and assists him in his recovery. During the moment, she expresses her hope that Mihir might one day fall in love with her. However, Mihir remains emotionally distant, as his thoughts are still with Tulsi and he misses her.