 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans To Join Hands With Him To Save Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans To Join Hands With Him To Save Company

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans To Join Hands With Him To Save Company

Angad tells Vrinda that Ritik is incapable of handling the business and claims that the 'loser' will end up ruining Tulsi’s company as well. Vrinda warns Angad that Ranvijay is a dangerous man and advises him never to support him, no matter how desperate the situation may become. However, Angad remains confused

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, February 10), at the hospital, Mihir tells Noina that it was fortunate the cupboard fell on him at the factory and not on someone else. He then recalls the incident, remembering what exactly happened at that moment and how Tulsi saved him from a more serious mishap.

Mihir also begins to wonder who hired Gomzi to fight the court case against Pari. A doubt crosses his mind about whether Noina could be behind it, but she immediately dismisses the idea, telling him that she does not appreciate such jokes.

Read Also
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 9 Written Update: Mihir Regains Consciousness After...
article-image

Meanwhile, at the factory, Parth saves Vaishnavi from falling, leading to a sweet and romantic moment between the two. Their interaction is filled with light-hearted banter.

Elsewhere, Angad tells Vrinda that Ritik is incapable of handling the business and claims that the “loser” will end up ruining Tulsi’s company as well. Vrinda cautions Angad, saying he should not have picked a fight with Ritik at the hospital. She also warns him that Ranvijay is a dangerous man and advises him never to support him, no matter how desperate the situation may become. However, Angad remains confused.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Jeweller Alleges ₹1.70 Crore Fraud By Axis Securities Branch Staff; Case Registered At Gamdevi Police Station
Mumbai News: Jeweller Alleges ₹1.70 Crore Fraud By Axis Securities Branch Staff; Case Registered At Gamdevi Police Station
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request
'Meant As Praise': Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark; VIDEO
'Meant As Praise': Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions
Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions

At a café, Munni unexpectedly runs into Mitali and confronts her for revealing Munni and Ritik’s past to Rahul. Upset and angry, Munni gives Mitali a stern warning and vents her frustration.

Later, Munni meets Ritik at the factory, where he gifts her a saree for Valentine’s Day. As they reminisce about their past and share tender memories from the time they spent together, Rahul overhears their entire conversation and sees them from a distance.

On the other hand, Angad secretly meets Ranvijay, and the two hatch a plan to join forces and take control of the company. Ranvijay then invites Angad to attend a board meeting scheduled for the next day. Angad's only wish is to save Mihir's company and now he is ready to go to any extend to do so.

Back at the hospital, Noina helps Mihir walk with the support of a walker and assists him in his recovery. During the moment, she expresses her hope that Mihir might one day fall in love with her. However, Mihir remains emotionally distant, as his thoughts are still with Tulsi and he misses her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 10 Written Update: Angad Secretly Meets Ranvijay & Plans...
'Want To Be Raha's Friend': Ranbir Kapoor Says He Had 'Distance' With Father Rishi Kapoor, Wants To...
'Want To Be Raha's Friend': Ranbir Kapoor Says He Had 'Distance' With Father Rishi Kapoor, Wants To...
'Mumbai Police Didn't Pick My Call': Govinda Opens Up On Alleged 3 AM Attack At His Home By 22 Men,...
'Mumbai Police Didn't Pick My Call': Govinda Opens Up On Alleged 3 AM Attack At His Home By 22 Men,...
Single's Inferno Season 5: Are Choi Mina-Sue & Samuel Lee Still Together? Fans Spot Clues Post...
Single's Inferno Season 5: Are Choi Mina-Sue & Samuel Lee Still Together? Fans Spot Clues Post...
Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note Demanding Crores, Security Beefed Up Outside...
Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note Demanding Crores, Security Beefed Up Outside...