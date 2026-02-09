 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 9 Written Update: Mihir Regains Consciousness After Surgery, Thanks Tulsi
Mihir eventually regains consciousness and thanks Tulsi for bringing him to the hospital on time and being by his side. At that moment, Gomzi arrives. A flashback reveals that Tulsi had called Gomzi earlier to inform him about Mihir’s accident and surgery. When Gomzi reaches the hospital, Mihir asks him to return home and take charge of Shantiniketan and the business. However, Gomzi refuses

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Monday, February 9), Tulsi breaks down after Angad and Ritik get into a heated argument with each other at the hospital. Overwhelmed with guilt, she blames herself for their behaviour. She tells Shobha that she failed in raising them properly and that their conflict is her own mistake.

Meanwhile, Rahul confronts Munni and asks why she never told him that she was in love with Ritik. Munni admits that it was a mistake born out of immaturity and insists that it is all in the past now. Rahul says that her past does not matter to him, but advises her to stay away from the Virani family and gradually end whatever relationship remains.

article-image

Later, Suhas realises that his wristwatch is missing and recalls that it must have fallen at Mihir’s factory. Suhas was the one responsible for Mihir’s accident. At the factory, Parth finds Suhas’s wristwatch, raising suspicion.

On the other hand, Ranvijay attempts to manipulate Angad by provoking him against Ritik. He tells Angad that Ritik is not capable of running the business and insists that only Angad can save Mihir’s company. Ranvijay even pressures Angad to transfer his shares to him, but Angad refuses to be influenced by his words.

article-image

He accuses her of being the reason his wife Damini and his children no longer live with him, leaving Tulsi shocked. Tulsi says she is ready to apologise to Damini and the children, but Gomzi becomes even angrier and tells her to forget about them altogether.

