TRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 & Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Regain Top Spots

TRP Report Week 4 |

The Week 4 TRP report is out, and it shows a notable shift in the charts. Naagin 7, which had held the No. 1 spot for several weeks, has now witnessed a significant drop in viewership. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul-starrer show has seen its TRP fall sharply.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 dominated the charts, topping the Week 4 TRP report. Anupama has also made a comeback, securing the second spot in the list. It appears that both shows have now successfully regained their positions.

Naagin 7, which had been leading the TRP charts for the past few weeks, witnessed a significant drop, slipping to the third spot in Week 4. Tum Se Tum Tak maintained its popularity, holding the fourth position, while Laughter Chefs 3 completed the Top 5.

Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan occupied the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Udne Ki Aasha saw a further decline, falling to eighth place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was once in the Top 5, has remained at the ninth spot for a few weeks, continuing its downward trend.

The Top 10 was rounded off by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

TRP Report Week 4: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

5. Laughter Chefs 3

6. Vasudha

7. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah