 TRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 & Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Regain Top Spots
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 & Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Regain Top Spots

TRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 & Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Regain Top Spots

Naagin 7, which had topped the TRP charts for several weeks, saw a sharp drop in Week 4, slipping to the third spot. Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Anupamaa regained their positions at No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
TRP Report Week 4 |

The Week 4 TRP report is out, and it shows a notable shift in the charts. Naagin 7, which had held the No. 1 spot for several weeks, has now witnessed a significant drop in viewership. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul-starrer show has seen its TRP fall sharply.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 dominated the charts, topping the Week 4 TRP report. Anupama has also made a comeback, securing the second spot in the list. It appears that both shows have now successfully regained their positions.

Naagin 7, which had been leading the TRP charts for the past few weeks, witnessed a significant drop, slipping to the third spot in Week 4. Tum Se Tum Tak maintained its popularity, holding the fourth position, while Laughter Chefs 3 completed the Top 5.

Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan occupied the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Udne Ki Aasha saw a further decline, falling to eighth place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was once in the Top 5, has remained at the ninth spot for a few weeks, continuing its downward trend.

FPJ Shorts
NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here
NTA NEET UG 2026 : Registration Soon; Check Past Trends Here
Kerala Launches 'Aksharam Arogyam' School Programme To Promote Student Health & Hygiene
Kerala Launches 'Aksharam Arogyam' School Programme To Promote Student Health & Hygiene
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Meets ICC Chief Jay Shah, Supports Cricket's Return To Olympics
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Meets ICC Chief Jay Shah, Supports Cricket's Return To Olympics
AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech Panic Since Covid? | Explained
AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech Panic Since Covid? | Explained
Read Also
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Week 5 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Continues To Beat YRKKH's...
article-image

The Top 10 was rounded off by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

TRP Report Week 4: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Naagin 7

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

5. Laughter Chefs 3

6. Vasudha

7. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 &...
TRP Report Week 4 (2026): Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Sees Drop In Popularity, Smriti Irani's KSBKBT 2 &...
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
'Don't Get Enough Money To Sustain Our Livelihood': Abhijeet Sawant Says Singers Get 'Exploited' A...
'Don't Get Enough Money To Sustain Our Livelihood': Abhijeet Sawant Says Singers Get 'Exploited' A...
'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav...
'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav...
'Never Praised Vishwaguru': Naseeruddin Shah Claims He Was Disinvited From Mumbai University Event...
'Never Praised Vishwaguru': Naseeruddin Shah Claims He Was Disinvited From Mumbai University Event...