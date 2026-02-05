 Nana Patekar Shot For Four Hours With 102-Degree Fever During O'Romeo Action Scene, Reveals Vishal Bhardwaj: 'He Would Lie Down And...'
O'Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Nana Patekar was adamant about completing the train action sequence despite running a high fever of 102 degrees. Bhardwaj’s much-anticipated romantic crime thriller O’Romeo is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 13

Thursday, February 05, 2026
A still from O'Romeo trailer | YouTube

O'Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj, who is busy with the film's promotions, recently revealed that veteran actor Nana Patekar continued shooting despite running a high fever of 102 degrees.

Opening up about an intense action sequence filmed on a train set, Bhardwaj revealed that the situation unfolded unexpectedly during the shoot. "Suddenly, while we were shooting this action sequence in the train, I got to know that Nana Sir was unwell and had a 102-degree fever. We immediately called the doctor, who said he would give an injection but advised that Nana Sir should not shoot," he said.

However, Bhardwaj added that Nana Patekar was adamant about completing the sequence. "But Nana Sir, being Nana Patekar, said, 'No, I am not going back. I want to shoot. I want to complete this sequence. I can’t take this on my head ki mere wajah se shooting cancel hui, location cancel ho.' And for the next four hours, he kept shooting with us."

Describing the physical toll the illness had taken, Bhardwaj shared how palpable the fever was on set. "His body was so warm that we could feel the heat when touching his forehead. Between shots, he would lie down on the train set, and when he got up to perform, it felt like jaise bimaari thi hi nahi. This is the commitment of a great artist," he said.

Bhardwaj’s much-anticipated romantic crime thriller O’Romeo is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 13.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, O’Romeo features the actor in the role of Ustara, a cold-blooded hitman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey and others.

O’Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

