 'Sheer Disrespect': Nana Patekar Walks Out Of O'Romeo Trailer Launch Event After Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Arrive Late- Report
Nana Patekar reportedly walked out of the O’Romeo trailer launch event after waiting nearly 1.5 hours for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to arrive. Fans backed the veteran actor on social media, calling the delay "sheer disrespect" and praising Nana for standing up for professionalism and discipline.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
The official trailer of O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar, has been released. The trailer launch event took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the event reportedly saw some chaos. Surprisingly, veteran actor Nana Patekar walked out before the trailer was unveiled. So, what exactly went wrong? Keep reading to find out:

O’Romeo Trailer Launch Event: Nana Patekar Walks Out Of The Event

Senior actor Nana Patekar attended the O’Romeo trailer launch event in Mumbai but reportedly walked out after the lead actors arrived late. As per the online reports, Nana reached the venue around 12 PM, while Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri arrived only at 1:30 PM, after launching the movie poster in nearby cinema. Frustrated after waiting for nearly an hour and a half, Nana chose to leave before the trailer launch.

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri attended a poster launch event at a nearby cinema, which caused them to arrive late at the trailer launch venue.

Reacting to Nana walking out of the event, one tweeted, "Very good. They should respect senior actors. They should not think they are the main lead so they can do whatever they want. Good decision by Nana Patekar." Another wrote, "Nana Patekar is from a generation that values time and discipline. Making a senior actor and veteran wait for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect. If you give a time, stick to it. Good on him for walking out!"

Before leaving the venue, Nana was seen posing for the camera. He wore his signature kurta payjama to the event.

Watch O’Romeo Trailer here:

O’Romeo Release Date

O’Romeo will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor. Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

