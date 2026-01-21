'Sheer Disrespect': Nana Patekar Walks Out Of O'Romeo Trailer Launch Event After Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Arrive Late- Report

O'Romeo |

The official trailer of O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar, has been released. The trailer launch event took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the event reportedly saw some chaos. Surprisingly, veteran actor Nana Patekar walked out before the trailer was unveiled. So, what exactly went wrong? Keep reading to find out:

O’Romeo Trailer Launch Event: Nana Patekar Walks Out Of The Event

Senior actor Nana Patekar attended the O’Romeo trailer launch event in Mumbai but reportedly walked out after the lead actors arrived late. As per the online reports, Nana reached the venue around 12 PM, while Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri arrived only at 1:30 PM, after launching the movie poster in nearby cinema. Frustrated after waiting for nearly an hour and a half, Nana chose to leave before the trailer launch.

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri attended a poster launch event at a nearby cinema, which caused them to arrive late at the trailer launch venue.

Reacting to Nana walking out of the event, one tweeted, "Very good. They should respect senior actors. They should not think they are the main lead so they can do whatever they want. Good decision by Nana Patekar." Another wrote, "Nana Patekar is from a generation that values time and discipline. Making a senior actor and veteran wait for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect. If you give a time, stick to it. Good on him for walking out!"

Very good. They should respect senior actors.They should not think they are the main lead so they can do whatever they want.Good decision by Nana Patekar — Rishi Nayak (@SilentThe41134) January 21, 2026

Shahid accha hai, but PR problematic hai. Nana pehle se strict hai. He did the same once even to CM for a marathi movie event. Shahid and Tripti went to a poster launch at a nearby cinema hall and then came to the trailer launch venue. Hence delay.. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 21, 2026

Totally justified. 👏 Nana Patekar is from a generation that values time and discipline. Making a senior actor and veteran wait for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect. If you give a time, stick to it. Good on him for walking out! — DEV Shekhawat (@dshekhawat19) January 21, 2026

Before leaving the venue, Nana was seen posing for the camera. He wore his signature kurta payjama to the event.

Watch O’Romeo Trailer here:

O’Romeo Release Date

O’Romeo will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor. Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.