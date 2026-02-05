The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video

The 50 is getting more intense with every passing episode. Following Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal’s fight, the house witnessed yet another dramatic moment. Elvish Yadav’s friend, Archit Kaushik, is seen getting into a physical altercation with Maxtern and Siwet after losing his temper over a remark made about Elvish. Despite not being a part of the show, Elvish continues to remain a topic of discussion in The 50.

The 50: Archit Kaushik Hits Maxtern?

The promo of the new episode shows Archit getting into a fight with Maxtern and Siwet. Archit, who is a friend of Elvish, reportedly clashed with them after both made remarks about Elvish during a recent conversation. The altercation escalated when the comments went too far, prompting Archit to confront Maxtern. What started as a verbal disagreement soon turned physical, with Archit seen knocking out Maxtern in the promo after losing his temper. Other contestants then rushed in to break up the fight and prevent it from escalating further.

Another video shows Archit knocking Maxtern to the ground after he reportedly, as per MoneyControl, abused Elvish.

Elvish Yadav’s friend Archit Kaushik allegedly got into a physical fight with Maxtern, and Siwet after multiple comments were made about Elvish. pic.twitter.com/X3Q3Jm5bBT — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 4, 2026

Ankit You can see This For Better Closeup 💀https://t.co/m7veT4737s — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) February 4, 2026

Maxtern Comments On Elvish Yadav: 'Wo Ghoda Mere Kya Follower Badhayega'

Maxtern's team recently uploaded a video of Elvish saying to Mythpat, "Tumhare follower kitne hain?" In response he said to have 3-4 Million. To this, Elvish reacted, "1 Million badhau?" Maxtern uploaded this clip, by saying, "He pokes Maxtern in every reality show."

Reacting to the comment made by Elvish earlier, Maxtern said in The 50, "Wo Ghoda mere kya follower badhayega uske khud ke doston ke 1 Million nahi hain."

Maxtern's team further stated in the caption of the post that the content shared under fair use of Section 52, Indian Copyright Act. They stated, "Maxtern, as a reality show participant, has the right to upload this content. False takedown claims will be challenged."

Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me? — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 2, 2026

So far, Elvish has not reacted to any claims made by Maxtern. He previously reacted on his X account by saying, "Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me?"