'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav Girl Celebrates Shab-e-Baraat With Alleged New Lover

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has been making headlines after accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of cheating. Now, newly surfaced videos have sparked fresh rumours and allegations surrounding both Chandrika and Yugam. Chandrika was recently seen making reels with another man on social media, leading viewers to speculate whether she has married again. Meanwhile, Yugam shared a video from Chandrika’s social media account, since he had access to it, stating, "Apne naye aashiq ke saath ghoom, mujhe farq nahi padta..."

Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Celebrates Shab-e-Baraat

Chandrika recently stirred a fresh controversy by uploading a video with a man while wishing her fans on Shab-e-Baraat. In the clip, both are seen playing the roles of husband and wife. In another video, Chandrika appears in a red salwar suit with red sindoor, while the man takes the sindoor from her head and applies it as a tilak on his forehead. She captioned the post, "Aaj Se Teri Saari Galiyan Meri Ho Gyi." These videos made fans react in the comment section by saying, "Are dusra pati." Another asked, "Have you really married again?" Well, others continued to believe it is a publicity stunt. One commented, "Log publicity ke liye kuchh bhi karte Hain."

'Naye Aashiq Ke Saath Ghoom': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Reacts

Chandrika's husband Yugam uploaded a video from her as well as Vada Pav Girls' profile, since he had access of it. He further claimed in the video that it might get deleted soon from Chandrika's account after she realises that he has access of it. Standing in front of his shop, Yugam said, "Chandrika tu mujhse is dukaan ka access to kabhi nahi le payegi, chahe page ka le le (Chandrika, you will never be able to get access to this shop from me, even if you take the page)."

Yugam further called out Chandrika, saying, "Tu chahe kisi ke bhi sath ghoom, kisi ko apna naya aashiq bana, apne naye aashiq ke sath ghum, mujhe fark nahi padta." Yugam claimed that he doesn’t care whether his wife Chandrika spends time with or does anything with her alleged new lover.

Yugam further threatened by saying "taange tod dunga" if he sees someone at his shop. The video has now been deleted from Chandrika's page but is still available on Yugam's official handle.