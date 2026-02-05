'Never Praised Vishwaguru': Naseeruddin Shah Claims He Was Disinvited From Mumbai University Event Due To His Political Views, Slams Govt

Naseeruddin Shah | File photo

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah courted fresh controversy after claiming that he was “disinvited” from a Mumbai University event, a move he has linked to his political views. According to Shah, he was initially invited to attend Jashn-e-Urdu, an event organised by the Urdu Department of Mumbai University on February 1, but was later informed that his participation was no longer required.

The actor alleged that the university did not provide any official explanation for withdrawing the invitation. He further claimed that the organisers publicly stated that he himself had declined to attend the programme, a version of events he disputed. Shah said the decision appeared abrupt and left him disappointed, especially given the cultural and literary nature of the event.

In an op-ed for a leading newspaper, Shah also made sharp remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the “self-proclaimed Vishwaguru.” The actor said he has consistently been critical of the Prime Minister’s conduct and leadership style over the years. Shah stated that Modi’s “narcissism” offends him and added that he has not been impressed by “a single thing” the PM has done in the last decade.

He also slammed the NDA government, alleging that criticism of the ruling establishment is often labelled anti-national.

"I have often been critical and continue to be so of many things the ruling dispensation does. I have often lamented the lack of civic sense and consideration for the other in our country. I have been vocal about several other issues because these are things that trouble people like me about the direction in which we seem to be headed, where student activists are held for years without trial but convicted rapists/murderers are frequently granted bail, where cow vigilantes have a free hand to maim and kill, where history is being rewritten and the content of textbooks revised, where even science is being fiddled with, where a Chief Minister, no less, talks of harassing the 'Miyas'. Just how long can this hatred be sustained?" he wrote in the op-ed.

Read Also When Naseeruddin Shah Was Chhatrapati Shivaji...And Om Puri Was Aurangzeb

Shah added, "This is not the country I grew up in and was taught to love. The 'thought police' and 'doublespeak' have been deployed in full force, as has surveillance. The 'two minutes of hate' have turned into 24 hours of hate."

Shah has long been known for speaking openly on political and social issues, often drawing strong reactions for his views.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai University has not issued a statement responding to Shah’s allegations at the time of writing.