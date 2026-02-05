 Actor Eesha Rebba Files Complaint Over 'Disturbing' & 'Defamatory' Social Media Comment; Probe Underway
Actor Eesha Rebba has filed a police complaint after receiving an obscene and defamatory comment from a fake Instagram account. The Banjara Hills Police have registered an FIR under the IT Act and launched an investigation. Rebba said the abuse caused mental distress and highlighted growing misuse of social media for harassment.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Eesha Rebba | X @eenadulivenews

Hyderabad: Actor Eesha Rebba has filed an official complaint over receiving an abusive comment from a fake account on Instagram, said the Banjara Hills Police, adding that an investigation has been initiated based on an FIR registered under the IT Act.

According to the complaint, the actor alleged that an individual posted "obscene" and "defamatory" comment about her on social media, causing her emotional distress and public humiliation.

"During the course of promotions, an obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment was posted on a public social media page by an individual operating a meme/social media account. The language used in the comment is deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounts to mental harassment. Such content not only targets my dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation. This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated occurrence, and similar abusive comments continue to surface repeatedly, indicating a growing pattern of misuse of social media platforms to harass and intimidate individuals under the guise of anonymity and freedom of expression," Rebba said, as per the FIR.

Eesha Rebba and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam have worked together in the Telugu-language film titled 'Om Shanti Shanti Shanthi'. Directed by AR Sajeev, the film is currently running in theatres.

