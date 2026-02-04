'Social Media & Online Gaming Must Be Restricted...': Sonu Sood Reacts To 3 Minor Girls Committing Suicide In Ghaziabad

Sonu Sood | Instagram

Actor Sonu Sood took to X (Twitter) to react to the shocking news of minor girls committing suicide in Ghaziabad. The actor tweeted, "Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. 💔 Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction. I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education (sic)."

He further wrote, "Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It’s time to act. (sic)." Check out his tweet below...

He also shared a video on Instagram about it and wrote, "Social media can wait. Childhood can’t (sic)." In the video, Sonu has said the same thing about how people should refrain from giving mobile phones to their kids. They should give phone to kids only for education, and not social media.

Netizens React To Sonu Sood's Tweet

Reacting to Sonu's tweet, a netizen tweeted, "Absolutely right we are losing our children to algorithms before they’ve even had a chance to live. A strict age limit isn't about control; it's about giving them a chance at a real childhood. It’s time for policy, not just prayers (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This is painful to read. Parents, schools & platforms all need to step up. Childhood needs guidance, not endless screens. Respect for raising this voice, sir (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Heartbreaking beyond words Completely agree, Sonu ji — strict age limits and parental guidance on gaming/social media are urgently needed to save our kids (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

What Happened In Ghaziabad?

According to reports, in Ghaziabad on February 4, 2026, three minor girls who were sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building.

Reportedly, they left a note, which read, "Sorry Papa... we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life." Girls' father, Chetan Kumar, in his statement, claimed that his daughters were heavily influenced by Korean culture and dramas and may have been addicted to a Korean task-based online game.