'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown With Choi Mina-Sue

Single's Inferno Season 5 is nearing its finale, and fans are eager to see who ends up with whom. Choi Mina-sue has recently become the center of social media buzz. In the latest episodes of Netflix's Korean reality show, Min-gee and Mina-sue were seen having a tense conversation. Min-gee came across as rude while questioning Mina-sue's interactions with the men on the island, even calling her out for showing interest in three contestants- Seung-il, Su-been, and Sung-hun. By the end of the conversation, Mina-sue was left in tears, sparking anger among viewers, many of whom trolled Min-gee for not treating her with more respect.

A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "Min gee is toxic" explaining for being "super possessive." A user defended Min-gee but at the same time called her out saying, "The 1 on 1 talk was unnecessary imo. But Mingee is not toxic." Fans have been left divided on the internet with some supporting Min-gee for being upfront, while others calling this behaviour to be rude.

Kim Min-gee Becomes 1st Contestant To Garner 1M Followers

Despite all the mixed reviews Min-gee has been getting on the social media, she has garnered a huge fan following online. She has now become the first Single's Inferno Season 5 contestant to have hit 1 Million followers on Instagram. The second most followed contestant of Single's Inferno 5 on social media is Song Seung-il with around 620K followers. Let us further wait to see whether Min-gee and Seung-il will end up together or not.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Release Date & Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episodes are set to be released on Tuesday, February 10 at 3 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch the finale episodes sharp at 1.30 pm IST. The new episodes will exclusively be available on Netflix (with a subscription plan).