 'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown With Choi Mina-Sue
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown With Choi Mina-Sue

'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown With Choi Mina-Sue

Kim Min-gee sparked debate on social media after a tense confrontation with Choi Mina-sue left the latter in tears, with fans divided over Min-gee's behavior. Despite the backlash, Min-gee has become the first Single's Inferno Season 5 contestant to cross 1 million Instagram followers ahead of the finale on February 10.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Single's Inferno Season 5 is nearing its finale, and fans are eager to see who ends up with whom. Choi Mina-sue has recently become the center of social media buzz. In the latest episodes of Netflix's Korean reality show, Min-gee and Mina-sue were seen having a tense conversation. Min-gee came across as rude while questioning Mina-sue's interactions with the men on the island, even calling her out for showing interest in three contestants- Seung-il, Su-been, and Sung-hun. By the end of the conversation, Mina-sue was left in tears, sparking anger among viewers, many of whom trolled Min-gee for not treating her with more respect.

A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "Min gee is toxic" explaining for being "super possessive." A user defended Min-gee but at the same time called her out saying, "The 1 on 1 talk was unnecessary imo. But Mingee is not toxic." Fans have been left divided on the internet with some supporting Min-gee for being upfront, while others calling this behaviour to be rude.

Mingee and Mina conversation
byu/Athena_14_06 inSinglesinferno2
Min gee is toxic
byu/Remarkable_Wind_6346 inSinglesinferno2

Kim Min-gee Becomes 1st Contestant To Garner 1M Followers

Despite all the mixed reviews Min-gee has been getting on the social media, she has garnered a huge fan following online. She has now become the first Single's Inferno Season 5 contestant to have hit 1 Million followers on Instagram. The second most followed contestant of Single's Inferno 5 on social media is Song Seung-il with around 620K followers. Let us further wait to see whether Min-gee and Seung-il will end up together or not.

FPJ Shorts
Aaron George Hits Brilliant Hundred In India U-19's Historic Run Chase To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final
Aaron George Hits Brilliant Hundred In India U-19's Historic Run Chase To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final
Centre Puts Three South Kashmir Railway Projects On Hold After Farmers’ Protests Over Apple Orchard Damage And Threat To Horticulture Livelihoods
Centre Puts Three South Kashmir Railway Projects On Hold After Farmers’ Protests Over Apple Orchard Damage And Threat To Horticulture Livelihoods
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At His Baramati Residence| Video
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At His Baramati Residence| Video
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s
Read Also
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of...
article-image

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Release Date & Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episodes are set to be released on Tuesday, February 10 at 3 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch the finale episodes sharp at 1.30 pm IST. The new episodes will exclusively be available on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown...
'Kim Min-Gee Is Toxic': Single's Inferno Season 5 Contestant Faces Backlash After Emotional Showdown...
Old Video Of Late Ajit Pawar Calling Amitabh Bachchan His Favourite Actor In Front Of Rekha Goes...
Old Video Of Late Ajit Pawar Calling Amitabh Bachchan His Favourite Actor In Front Of Rekha Goes...
'Creepy Supervillain Vibes...': Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad On Response She is Getting For...
'Creepy Supervillain Vibes...': Mardaani 3 Antagonist Mallika Prasad On Response She is Getting For...
'Hard To Watch': Video Of Singer Celine Dion Shaking Uncontrollably From Her Documentary Goes Viral...
'Hard To Watch': Video Of Singer Celine Dion Shaking Uncontrollably From Her Documentary Goes Viral...
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha...
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha...