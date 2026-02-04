Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Finale

Are Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been dating? With Single's Inferno Season 5 yet to air its finale, the contestants are still set to choose their partners. Lim Su-been and Park Hee-sun are widely believed to be the show's ultimate pair, sparking speculation that they might end up together. Fans have also claimed that the duo is allegedly dating, citing hints spotted across social media.

Are Park Hee-sun & Lim Su-been Endgame?

There have been several fan theories circulating on social media. One user shared their thoughts on a Reddit thread titled "My theory on Hee Sun," writing, "There is a clip of hee sun crying in the trailer. From what I noticed, hee sun is wearing the same dress as in that scene in the next episode. I think she cried after seungil told her about mingee and subeen sleeping together and sunghun is talking to hee sun in the next episode so may be that is him comforting her after she cried (sic)."

Another fan claimed in the comments that the misunderstanding between Hee-sun and Su-been will be resolved in the upcoming episodes, and Hee-sun will ultimately choose Su-been. Fans will have to wait for the new episodes to see what happens next.

Are Park Hee-sun & Lim Su-been Dating Each Other Now?

A theory circulating on social media suggests that Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been might be dating. The speculation began after the duo made their social media accounts private ahead of Single’s Inferno Season 5. Fans believe the pair may have posts featuring each other, which could be the reason behind their decision to go private.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Episode Release Date

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episode will be released on next Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Episodes 11 and 12 will be released at 12 am PT, 3 am ET and 1.30 pm IST.