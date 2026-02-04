Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, left fans excited from the moment of its announcement. The high-octane action thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. However, the film was later postponed. Initially slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, the makers subsequently announced a new release date of April 17, 2026.

Alpha To Release Directly On OTT?

Amid this, recent reports suggest that Alpha might see a direct OTT release, given production house Yash Raj Films’ back-to-back flops, the latest being Mardaani 3, which has not been performing as expected despite being part of Rani Mukerji's popular franchise.

Alpha To Release In 2026

However, a recent report by Pinkvilla dismissed the OTT release rumours, stating that Alpha is currently in its final leg of shooting. The team is wrapping up the last schedule at YRF Studios with all the cast members on board.

"The last schedule is currently in progress with Alia, Sharvari, Anil and Bobby at YRF Studios. The schedule will be wrapped up by next week, and makers are fully geared up for a theatrical release," a source shared, also confirming that the film will indeed release this year.

As of now, no new release date has been announced, confirming that Alpha is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Alpha marks Alia's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films and her debut in the YRF Spy Universe. The project is also being hailed as India's first female-led, full-scale action film, showcasing Alia and Sharvari in power-packed, never-seen-before avatars.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail.