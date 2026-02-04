 Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, has fans excited. Initially set for December 25, 2025, the film's release was postponed to April 17, 2026. Despite OTT rumours following Yash Raj Films' recent flops, reports state that the final shoot is underway at YRF Studios, with all lead actors, ensuring a theatrical release as planned.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, the female-led spy thriller announced in 2024, left fans excited from the moment of its announcement. The high-octane action thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. However, the film was later postponed. Initially slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, the makers subsequently announced a new release date of April 17, 2026.

Alpha To Release Directly On OTT?

Amid this, recent reports suggest that Alpha might see a direct OTT release, given production house Yash Raj Films’ back-to-back flops, the latest being Mardaani 3, which has not been performing as expected despite being part of Rani Mukerji's popular franchise.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Fake Reports About Trouble In Their Marriage
article-image

Alpha To Release In 2026

FPJ Shorts
AP EAPCET 2026 Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Courses Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Steps To Apply
AP EAPCET 2026 Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Courses Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Steps To Apply
Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know
Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What We Know
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Kids, Elderly Left Without Food, Water In 17-Hour Jam; Netizens Call It 'Criminal Mismanagement'
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos: Kids, Elderly Left Without Food, Water In 17-Hour Jam; Netizens Call It 'Criminal Mismanagement'
'Don’t Think He Has Guts': Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi With Copy Of Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
'Don’t Think He Has Guts': Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi With Copy Of Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO

However, a recent report by Pinkvilla dismissed the OTT release rumours, stating that Alpha is currently in its final leg of shooting. The team is wrapping up the last schedule at YRF Studios with all the cast members on board.

"The last schedule is currently in progress with Alia, Sharvari, Anil and Bobby at YRF Studios. The schedule will be wrapped up by next week, and makers are fully geared up for a theatrical release," a source shared, also confirming that the film will indeed release this year.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Calling Alpha Her First Action Film; Netizens Remind Her Of Jigra &...
article-image

As of now, no new release date has been announced, confirming that Alpha is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

Alpha marks Alia's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films and her debut in the YRF Spy Universe. The project is also being hailed as India's first female-led, full-scale action film, showcasing Alia and Sharvari in power-packed, never-seen-before avatars.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What...
Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To Release Directly On OTT After YRF's Back-To-Back Flops? Here's What...
Video: Kapil Sharma Takes Indirect Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi After Kaps Cafe Firing Incidents, Says...
Video: Kapil Sharma Takes Indirect Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi After Kaps Cafe Firing Incidents, Says...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale: Are Park Hee-Sun & Lim Su-Been Dating? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of...
Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film...
Kennedy OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Rahul Bhat & Sunny Leone's Film...
Ananya Panday Embarks On Her Jyotirlinga Journey With Trimbakeshwar, Bollywood Actress Chants 'Har...
Ananya Panday Embarks On Her Jyotirlinga Journey With Trimbakeshwar, Bollywood Actress Chants 'Har...