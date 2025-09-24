Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Calling Alpha Her First Action Film; Netizens Remind Her Of Jigra & Heart Of Stone

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, and while her look has become the talk of the town, the actress is getting trolled for her statement about Alpha. The Love & War actress called Alpha her first action film, and netizens are trolling her for forgetting Jigra and Heart of Stone.

The actress said, "Alpha releases in December 2025. 25th of December, which is pretty close. That's a big one for me because it is my first venture into action. I am really curious to see how the audience connects with that."

Netizens Troll Alia Bhatt

A Reddit user commented on the video, "She never recognises or comments about her flop movies (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Shhh, 🤫 we never talk about Sadak, Kalank, Heart of stone or Jigra (sic)."

One more Reddit user commented, "If it were Ranbir there he would've made a joke about his earlier action movies tanking instead of restructuring the truth to suit his narrative (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Alpha also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is slated to release on December 25, 2025. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led spy universe film. So, the expectations from it are quite high.

Apart from Alpha, Alia also has Love & War lined up, which is slated to release in March next year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

There have been reports of Alia joining the Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, but there's no official confirmation about it.

We are sure Alia's fans are super excited about her upcoming films.