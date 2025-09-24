Phenomenal In Fur! Alia Bhatt Makes Jaw-Dropping Appearance At Milan Fashion Week; Fans Ask 'Is This Gucci's New Era'

Image Credit: Instagram (aliabhaat_admirer)

Alia Bhatt is no stranger to making a fashion week moment, and at Milan this year, she proved why she is one of Bollywood’s reigning style stars. Attending Gucci’s exclusive film screening of The Tiger, the grand unveiling of creative director Demna’s first collection for the house, Alia shared the spotlight with global icons like BTS’ Jin, Serena Williams, Kendall Jenner, Demi Moore, and Keke Palmer. Yet, all eyes were on her bold and gothic couture.

Alia Bhatt's Gucci look in Milan

For the evening, Alia stepped out in a look that blended drama with elegance, headlined by a striking black fur coat from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection. The statement jacket, featuring an oversized silhouette, dropped shoulders, and a calf-length hem, was completed with a sleek gold Gucci chain that cinched at the waist.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beneath the coat, Alia revealed a slinky satin mini dress that perfectly balanced the coat’s drama with sensual charm. The nude-toned number came with lace details and a plunging neckline, ensuring the outfit carried both sophistication and allure.

Adding an edgy twist, Alia paired the look with Gucci’s sheer monogrammed stockings, which peeked through the front slit of her coat. Black heels grounded the ensemble, keeping it chic without overpowering the boldness above.

Read Also Sonam Kapoor Steals The Show At London Fashion Week In Exquisite AK|OK Ensemble

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alia’s makeup glam was equally stunning with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, and a subtle nude lip. She wrapped up the drama with a sleek, middle-parted open hairdo, letting her ensemble do the talking.