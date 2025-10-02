Gandhi Jayanti: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Father Of The Nation'

By: Rahul M | October 02, 2025
Gandhi Jayanti, observed annually on October 2, commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.
During the British Raj, Mahatma Gandhi ran numerous campaigns against the British. The movements include Kheda Satyagraha, Champaran Satyagraha, Salt Satyagraha, Quit India Movement, and Non-Cooperation Movement.
Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. Gandhi's principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth and civil disobedience) became the moral foundation of India's independence movement.
At 13, he married Kasturba Gandhi and was killed in 1948, with his funeral procession extending over 8 kilometers
He was considered an average student in school and known for his excellent English but poor handwriting.
One of Gandhi's greatest contributions was his belief in self-reliance—promoting khadi and the spinning wheel as symbols of economic independence.
