Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'

By: Sunanda Singh | September 28, 2025
Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the 'Queen of Melodies. She was born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The melodious queen and the most influential singer in the Indian subcontinent began singing at a young age and was also an actress in plays written by her father.
In 2007, France appointed her as an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.
She was a fan of classical music and always enjoyed listening to Chopin, Mozart, Beethoven and others.
Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with the Maharashtra State Award in 1966 and 1967 for her contributions in Marathi films.
The Bharat Ratna awardee was one of the most influential personalities in India. She has sung songs in more than thirty languages.
She was named Hema at birth and was later renamed Lata. The legendary singer also had a special relationship with music director Madan Mohan, who she considered her favourite. She passed away on February 6, 2022.
Meta
Thanks For Reading!